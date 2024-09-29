Ateez 1st K-pop artist to perform at Paris' La Defense Arena

Popular K-pop boy group Ateez is set to continue its world tour, “Towards the Light: Will to Power,” in Europe.

According to KQ Entertainment, Ateez will be visiting nine countries in Europe for a total of 12 shows from January to February 2025, kicking off the European leg of its world tour in France.

It will be the first time for Ateez to perform standalone concerts in Lyon, Zurich, Manchester, Barcelona and Cologne.

Ateez will make history as the first K-pop artist to hold a standalone concert at the La Defense Arena in Paris, which can accommodate around 40,000 people.

This announcement follows the group's successful North American leg of the world tour in July and August, where Ateez performed 13 shows in 10 cities, attracting around 200,000 fans.

The group made its stadium debut at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles and became the first K-pop boy group to perform at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Ateez was also the second K-pop group after BTS to perform at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Ateez's members are also gaining global recognition as fashion icons, attending various spring-summer 2025 fashion week shows in Europe.

Members Hongjoong, Wooyoung and San attended fashion shows for Balmain in Paris, Courreges in Paris and Dolce & Gabbana in Milan, respectively.

San was invited to a private dinner hosted by legendary superstar Madonna during Milan Fashion Week spring-summer 2025.

Ateez is set to release its fourth Japanese single, "Birthday," on Oct. 2.