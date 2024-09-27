Stray Kids to perform at American Music Awards

The American Music Awards announced Friday that Stray Kids will perform at this year's ceremony on Oct. 6.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the AMA is considered one of the top four major music awards of the US, alongside the Grammy Awards, the Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

Stray Kids will be the second K-pop group to perform on the American Music Awards stage, following BTS, who first appeared on the show in 2017.

Last year, Stray Kids won the Top K-pop Album award at the Billboard Music Awards and the Best K-pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Meanwhile, after kicking off their new world tour "dominATE" in Seoul last month, the group will be the first K-pop group to perform at Singapore's National Stadium this Saturday. The tour will continue through Australia, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Macau, Thailand, Indonesia and Hong Kong until January next year, with plans to expand to South America, North America, and Europe.