2025 Trend Forecast: Small details, new happiness trend amid sluggish economy

Kim Ran-do, a professor of consumer science at Seoul National University, speaks at a press conference for "Trend Korea 2025," in central Seoul, Wednesday. (Miraebook Publishing)

After completing his annual bestselling series “Trend Korea” for the upcoming year, Seoul National University professor Kim Rando lamented that "grandeur has disappeared."

Next year, Kim explained, will mark a shift from the grand to the details, with an emphasis on paying attention to small details and subtle differences.

Now in its 17th year, the "Trend Korea" series forecasts consumer trends for the upcoming year through 10 key predictions, with allusion to the zodiac animal of the year, offering insights into the country’s changing socioeconomy.

For 2025, the Year of the Snake, Kim and his team at the SNU Consumer Trend Center introduced the subtitle "Snake Sense" as the guiding theme.

“In 2025, with stagnation continuing, we will need to sharpen our instincts, like a snake seizing its prey,” Kim said during a press conference for the latest edition of the book on Wednesday. He emphasized the importance of "heightened sensitivity and "keen intuition" in spotting changes and identifying new opportunities for next year.

Savoring the small: shift in consumer behavior

“Many analysts predict that the current sluggish economic conditions will continue into next year,” Kim noted. “When the economy stagnates, focusing on the little things and adopting a present-oriented mindset becomes even more critical. This is reflected in our trend keywords.”

The first and overarching key concept is "Omnivores: Savoring a Bit of Everything."

Kim explained that today’s consumers no longer follow consumption patterns dictated by demographics -- such as age, gender or income. Instead, they make choices based on personal preferences, identity and lifestyle.

Kim illustrated the breakdown of traditional boundaries with examples: an 11-year-old content creator, Seo Eve, rising to stardom with her lyrics and dancing in "Malatanghulu," defying age expectations; the craze over KidZania, a children's theme park offering personalized care and occupational experiences, now spreading to adult visitors, breaking down generational norms; and the increasing number of women leading the surge in attendance at sports events, defying conventional gender stereotypes.

This trend, he said, will deepen next year.

“'Omnivores' represent consumers with diverse tastes, blurring group boundaries and expressing highly individualized preferences. The gap between demographic groups is shrinking, but the differences between individuals are widening. While this shift may seem obvious, it fundamentally challenges long-held assumptions about consumer behavior.”