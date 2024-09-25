2025 Trend Forecast: Small details, new happiness trend amid sluggish economy

Most Popular
2025 Trend Forecast: Small details, new happiness trend amid sluggish economyBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Sept. 25, 2024 - 16:33
After completing his annual bestselling series “Trend Korea” for the upcoming year, Seoul National University professor Kim Rando lamented that "grandeur has disappeared."
Next year, Kim explained, will mark a shift from the grand to the details, with an emphasis on paying attention to small details and subtle differences.
Now in its 17th year, the "Trend Korea" series forecasts consumer trends for the upcoming year through 10 key predictions, with allusion to the zodiac animal of the year, offering insights into the country’s changing socioeconomy.
For 2025, the Year of the Snake, Kim and his team at the SNU Consumer Trend Center introduced the subtitle "Snake Sense" as the guiding theme.
“In 2025, with stagnation continuing, we will need to sharpen our instincts, like a snake seizing its prey,” Kim said during a press conference for the latest edition of the book on Wednesday. He emphasized the importance of "heightened sensitivity and "keen intuition" in spotting changes and identifying new opportunities for next year.
Savoring the small: shift in consumer behavior
“Many analysts predict that the current sluggish economic conditions will continue into next year,” Kim noted. “When the economy stagnates, focusing on the little things and adopting a present-oriented mindset becomes even more critical. This is reflected in our trend keywords.”
The first and overarching key concept is "Omnivores: Savoring a Bit of Everything."
Kim explained that today’s consumers no longer follow consumption patterns dictated by demographics -- such as age, gender or income. Instead, they make choices based on personal preferences, identity and lifestyle.
Kim illustrated the breakdown of traditional boundaries with examples: an 11-year-old content creator, Seo Eve, rising to stardom with her lyrics and dancing in "Malatanghulu," defying age expectations; the craze over KidZania, a children's theme park offering personalized care and occupational experiences, now spreading to adult visitors, breaking down generational norms; and the increasing number of women leading the surge in attendance at sports events, defying conventional gender stereotypes.
This trend, he said, will deepen next year.
“'Omnivores' represent consumers with diverse tastes, blurring group boundaries and expressing highly individualized preferences. The gap between demographic groups is shrinking, but the differences between individuals are widening. While this shift may seem obvious, it fundamentally challenges long-held assumptions about consumer behavior.”
Embracing the ordinary: a new happiness trend
One of the standout microtrends for 2025 is the rise of "#VOD" (short for "a very ordinary day" and "aboha" in Korean). This trend is defined by an embracing of the mundane and ordinary, explained Kim.
Rather than seeking grand forms of happiness, people are finding contentment in uneventful but peaceful days. This symbolizes a shift from the popular “small but certain happiness” ("sohwakhaeng" in Korean) to a more humble and introspective sense of well-being.
Kim suggested that #VOD appreciation has emerged in reaction to the fatigue many may feel from the pressure to constantly showcase their "small happiness" on social media.
The new trend suggests a retreat from these pressures, celebrating harmless and ordinary pleasures. This leads to another key consumer trend that Kim noted as "embracing harmlessness" -- the love for small, cute and innocent things, such as the craze over Fu Bao, the beloved giant panda who returned to China in April this year.
He also highlighted the rise of the "topping economy," where consumers add small, customizable elements to their lives rather than making one large, showy purchase. Trends like customizable keyrings or food toppings emphasize the value of small, creative additions. Just as consumers express individuality through their topping choices, businesses must create opportunities for customers to personalize their experience, said Kim.
Navigating global shifts: Climate, technology
Despite the focus on microtrends, Kim also underscored the broader changes ahead, particularly in technology and the climate. He pointed to a growing demand for proactive responses to the climate crisis, highlighting keywords like "Climate Sensitivity" and "Face Tech," which reflect efforts to humanize technology.
Another significant keyword is "Gradation K," recognizing Korea’s transformation into a multicultural society, with nearly 5 percent of the population now foreign residents.
Other major trends include the growing appeal of material experiences ("Appeal of Materiality") and the "Strategy of Coevolution," a business approach that fosters cooperation and symbiosis with competitors.
"Trend Korea 2025" will soon be available in English as well.
