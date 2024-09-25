Nmixx to be first K-pop artist in Billborad Latin Music Week

The rising girl group Nmixx will be the first K-pop artist to participate in Billboard Latin Music Week.

The group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, announced that Nmixx will attend Billboard Latin Music Week as a panelist. The event will take place from Oct. 14 to 18 at The Fillmore Miami Beach, and Nmixx will join the event on Oct. 16 to discuss K-pop's influence in the Latin music market.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Billboard Latin Music Week is the largest event in the Latin music industry. This year, more than 100 teams and soloists, including Grupo Frontera, Alvaro Diaz and Debi Nova will attend the event.

Leila Cobo, chief content officer of Billboard Latin, stated, "We are excited to have Nmixx as the first K-pop artist to participate in Billboard Latin Music Week. The group’s unique dynamic energy will enrich the event and create a new opportunity for collaboration between musical cultures."

Nmixx debuted in 2022 and has steadily gained popularity for its solid live performance and dynamic stage presence. The sextet dropped its third mini album "Fe3O4: Stick Out" on Aug. 19 and garnered attention with the title track "See that?"

Before departing for the US, the group will hold its second fan concert, “Nmixx Change Up: Mixx Lab,” from Oct. 4 to 6 at Jangchung Arena in Seoul.