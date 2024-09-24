'Stage Fighter' to showcase Korea's top dancers

Most Popular
'Stage Fighter' to showcase Korea's top dancersBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Sept. 24, 2024 - 17:42
The new dance survival program "Stage Fighter" is set to dazzle viewers not only with performances from some of Korea's most celebrated dancers, but also with appearances by auteur Park Chan-wook, the program’s producer said Tuesday.
"Stage Fighter" is the latest installment in Mnet's successful dance survival series, following the hit shows "Street Woman Fighter" and "Street Man Fighter."
The new series will feature 64 male dancers specializing in Korean traditional dance, contemporary dance, and ballet, competing in a series of challenges.
Presented by singer Kang Daniel, who also hosted "Street Woman Fighter" and "Street Man Fighter," the program will feature top coaches including former ballerina Kim Joo-won, Korean dance professionals Jung Bo-kyung and Kim Jae-seung, contemporary dance professionals Choi Soo-jin and Seong Chang-yong, and ballerinos Ryu Hoi-woong and Han Seong-woo.
Producer Choi Jeong-nam said that a primary concern during the production of "Stage Fighter" was the perception that these kinds of dance, as classical art forms, might be challenging for the audience to grasp.
To address this issue, Choi explained that he designed the first missions to demonstrate fundamental techniques that are easily understandable for everyone.
"For the first mission, we focused on the keyword 'physical technique audition,'" said Choi, during a press conference in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Tuesday.
"Instead of focusing on (presenting) glamorous performances, we believed that emphasizing basic skills and the techniques derived from those fundamentals would make the show more approachable," he said.
The show boasts some of the most prominent figures in Korea's dance scene, including Kim Joo-won, the former principal dancer at the Korean National Ballet and the fourth Korean to win the prestigious Benois de la Danse prize.
Choi said film director Park Chan-wook, known for his award-winning films like "Decision to Leave," "Old Boy," and "The Handmaiden," would appear in the series.
"There’s a mission in which the dancers will physically interpret director Park's works through their movements. That’s why he is making an appearance. I hope the audience will tune in to see it during the broadcast," he said.
The first episode of "Stage Fighter" is scheduled to broadcast on Mnet on Tuesday, 10 p.m.
