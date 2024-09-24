Most Popular
[Herald Interview] Han River set to transform into lifestyle platform
City government eyes W1tr economic impact of 'River City Seoul' visionBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Sept. 24, 2024 - 17:38
Once a symbol of Korea‘s rapid economic growth, the Han River is poised to evolve into a “lifestyle platform” for citizens and the ultimate place for healthy pleasure, according to Joo Yong-tae, deputy mayor of the city government’s Future Hangang Project Headquarters.
“The Han River is a source of both relaxation and pride for the citizens of Seoul,” Joo said in an interview with The Korea Herald in early September.
“Until a few years ago, the Han River was primarily a site for observation — a place to view and appreciate from a distance. However, that has gradually changed over the decade, and will continue to change. The Han River should truly be a space where people can immerse themselves — enjoying activities, relaxing, dining, even conducting business and overall, staying for longer periods.”
Joo, who heads the division of the Seoul Metropolitan Government managing the physical and social impacts of the river in the city, plans to emphasize different themes each season.
During the spring and summer seasons, art and culture will adorn the waterfront area while health and well-being-themed activities and events will be held in the cooler months.
“I have learned over the years that the Han River is a cultural and artistic hub. For the younger generation, terms like chimaek and ramyeon come to mind, as seen in K-dramas and movies. For the general public, it evokes thoughts of walking and healing. I believe it is essential to expand the river‘s offerings through culture and art continually.”
The city government envisions that by 2030, 10 million people will engage with the Han River waters by way of transportation, turning the river into a hub of waterborne traffic.
Their ambition is not only to enhance accessibility for commuters but also to revitalize the river for the movement and docking of boats. The ultimate goal is to turn Seoul into a “river city” that works as an enjoyable and experiential destination. The city anticipates an annual economic contribution of 925.6 billion won ($693 million), and aims to create over 6,800 jobs.
With this grand vision in mind, some last efforts are being made to launch the Hangang River Bus, which is scheduled to start operations in March next year. This service will connect routes to major residential, business and tourist areas within the city, including Magok, Mangwon, Yeouido, Jamwon and Jamsil.
Public expectations are mixed, as a water taxi service on the Han River struggled to attract passengers back in 2007 due to accessibility issues. However, Joo remains confident about the future of water transport on the Han River.
“Historically, the Han River has been a secondary mode of transportation,” he noted. “Boats were few, and the river was mostly viewed from the subway or afar. Our role at the headquarters is to reimagine the Han River as a key landmark in Seoul by promoting its use as a waterway.”
To support this initiative, Joo traveled to New York in July with fellow public officials to meet with the organizers of NYC Ferry, which has been successfully operating since 2017 on the Hudson and East Rivers. “The Hudson River is similar in width to the Han River. In Seoul, we expect that 10 to 20 percent of riders will use the service for commuting, while 80 to 90 percent will be for sightseeing. By learning from NYC Ferry’s approach, we aim to minimize initial challenges.”
Beyond envisioning the Han River as a cultural space, Joo emphasized its potential as a destination for personal enjoyment.
“I want to make the Han River the ultimate place for healthy pleasure. With health and enjoyment at its core, the Han River will attract more people and become a true treasure of global city Seoul.”
