SHINee Key turns into cyborg for 3rd EP ‘Pleasure Shop’

Key introduces his 3rd EP to local reporters at a press conference in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Key of the K-pop boy group SHINee released his third solo EP “Pleasure Shop” on Monday.

The album features six house tracks led by the title track, “Pleasure Shop.”

“The lead track is about a pleasure shop where people come to buy happiness. I am the person who sells happiness at the shop, but I do not have feelings because I am a cyborg,” explained Key.

Despite the upbeat title, he darkened the lyrics to add depth to the narrative.

“Even though people come to buy happiness, some leave deprived of it, as I, the cyborg, take their happiness away instead of selling it. I came up with this storyline while reflecting on advancing technologies like AI,” he said.

Key revealed that many scenes in the music video were created using AI by inputting words he wanted to portray visually.

“I want to actively use AI in my future work. I always like to keep track of the latest trends and technologies. I even considered using AI-generated images for the album cover but ultimately decided against it. I believe AI can be beneficial as long as it’s not used for harmful purposes,” he added.

He also addressed recent instances of AI covers using K-pop artists’ voices, emphasizing the need for regulations to protect artists' rights and prevent the unauthorized use of their voices for profit.

In the music video, Key is the owner of a pleasure shop that sells contact lenses allowing people to see everything in a positive light.

“I thought this concept of a cyborg and the album title would help market the new release. I had many bright ideas on how to develop promotional content for this album as well,” Key noted.

Performance-wise, Key opted for catchy choreography rather than his usual powerful moves. Key plans to promote the lead track and a B-side track, “Overthink,” on TV music programs.

The album includes an English song, “Novacaine,” produced by renowned American musician Lauv.

“I always include one English song on my solo albums, and this one was produced by Lauv. I asked him for a song when we met while eating sushi at SM headquarters in Seoul. He was participating in our song camp and loves K-pop. The song turned out so well that there was nothing to fix,” said Key.

Reflecting on his artistic journey, he expressed, “I am never fully satisfied with my releases, but I always strive to do my best. I believe artists with more experience should invest more in their albums to enhance quality. That is my duty as an artist. By being involved in the creation of this album, I was able to showcase what I wanted my fans to see.”