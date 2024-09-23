[Herald Review] IU wraps up 1st world tour 'HEREH' at Seoul World Cup Stadium

Most Popular
[Herald Review] IU wraps up 1st world tour 'HEREH' at Seoul World Cup StadiumBy Hong Yoo
Published : Sept. 23, 2024 - 14:18
K-pop sensation IU wrapped up her first world tour, ‘HEREH,’ with an unforgettable finale Sunday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.
She made a striking entrance on a swing-like lift, dressed in a sparkling coral mini dress and a white headset, kicking off the show with “Holssi,” the first track from a captivating setlist that spanned over two hours.
IU took an audience of 50,000 on a mesmerizing journey, performing “Ah Puh” amidst a stunning display of whale and jellyfish-shaped lanterns carried by dancers.
While the open-air venue posed some challenges with sound delays that slightly detracted from the immersive experience, IU skillfully countered this with a variety of creative props and stage effects.
The second section of the show began with a little girl awakening onstage, setting the scene for a magical moment when a star, carried by a drone, guided her to IU, who reappeared on the swing lift adorned with colorful flowers to sing “Celebrity.”
She then flew over the venue to the stage front, where her fans, donning blue flower headpieces, surprised her during “Blueming.”
“It’s wonderful to see you up close. Your affectionate gazes fill my heart with love. Thank you for this surprise event. I included this song just for this encore show,” IU said. She expressed her desire to perform “I Stan U” surrounded by her audience, adding, “Thank you for starting your autumn with my concert. Just as you cheer for me, I hope to be that kind of audience for you as well.”
During the concert, IU also debuted a new song, “Bye Summer,” showcasing her skills on a crystal blue electric guitar.
“This tour felt like summer lasted forever. However, I want to say it’s been the best summer because I shared it with all of you. This song feels fitting for a day that marks the end of summer,” she explained.
The concert peaked with 1,000 drones illuminating the night sky during “Last Fantasy.”
Dressed like a fairy tale princess wearing a flowing white gown and a crown, IU created a magical atmosphere enhanced by fireworks.
A giant Tweety balloon, reminiscent of her “Shopper” music video, floated above as she performed the lead track from her latest EP "The Winning."
As the concert drew to a close, IU reflected on the emotional weight of the moment.
“This is the last moment of my world tour, and it makes me feel so sentimental. I hope you achieve victories, big and small, until we meet again,” she said, transitioning to “Love Wins All,” the final song on her setlist.
Accompanied by an orchestra and a choir, her soulful performance left the audience mesmerized, inspiring clapping atypical of K-pop concerts.
Sunday's show was also her 100th concert.
“It feels surreal that today’s final show of my first world tour is also my 100th concert. I was surprised a fan was counting all my concerts — something even my parents don’t do. This world tour was possible because of your love and support. I promise to return with more great music,” she concluded.
