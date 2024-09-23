[Herald Review] IU wraps up 1st world tour 'HEREH' at Seoul World Cup Stadium

K-pop sensation IU wrapped up her first world tour, ‘HEREH,’ with an unforgettable finale Sunday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

She made a striking entrance on a swing-like lift, dressed in a sparkling coral mini dress and a white headset, kicking off the show with “Holssi,” the first track from a captivating setlist that spanned over two hours.

IU took an audience of 50,000 on a mesmerizing journey, performing “Ah Puh” amidst a stunning display of whale and jellyfish-shaped lanterns carried by dancers.

While the open-air venue posed some challenges with sound delays that slightly detracted from the immersive experience, IU skillfully countered this with a variety of creative props and stage effects.

The second section of the show began with a little girl awakening onstage, setting the scene for a magical moment when a star, carried by a drone, guided her to IU, who reappeared on the swing lift adorned with colorful flowers to sing “Celebrity.”

She then flew over the venue to the stage front, where her fans, donning blue flower headpieces, surprised her during “Blueming.”

“It’s wonderful to see you up close. Your affectionate gazes fill my heart with love. Thank you for this surprise event. I included this song just for this encore show,” IU said. She expressed her desire to perform “I Stan U” surrounded by her audience, adding, “Thank you for starting your autumn with my concert. Just as you cheer for me, I hope to be that kind of audience for you as well.”