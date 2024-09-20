Car crashes into restaurant; 1 dead, 5 injured

The car is seen rammed into a restaurant in Mia-dong, Gangbuk-gu, in western Seoul Friday morning. (Yonhap)

One person died and five others were injured after a car sped into a restaurant in eastern Seoul.

The vehicle, driven by a 70-something driver, sped into the restaurant on the first floor of a building in Mia-dong, Gangbuk-gu, at 10:32 a.m. Friday.

The car reportedly ran over a metal fence near a bus station and hit a tree on a sidewalk before crashing into the restaurant and coming to a stop.

A pedestrian was found in cardiac arrest at the scene and moved to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The driver, a man in his 70s, also sustained severe injuries, a Gangbuk Police Station official told local media.

The other four involved in the incident are said to be pedestrians who sustained injuries from fragmented glass.

The police believe that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol, but they plan to look into the case to determine the exact cause of the incident.