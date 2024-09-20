Woman collecting cardboard killed in traffic accident

Most Popular
Woman collecting cardboard killed in traffic accidentBy Lim Jae-seong
Published : Sept. 20, 2024 - 14:03
An elderly recycling collector was killed in a car accident in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday.
According to the police, the victim – a woman in her 60s – was hit by a vehicle while she was pulling a cart of cardboard along the road at about 4:55 a.m. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, but she did not survive.
The driver – a man in his 70s – has been booked for manslaughter. The driver tested negative for alcohol, and the police plan to investigate the incident further.
