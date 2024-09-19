Yoo Ah-in cleared of sexual assault allegation due to lack of evidence

Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for sentencing on the charge of repeated use of drugs without a prescription at the Seoul Central District Court, Seoul, on Sept. 3. (Yonhap)

Charges have been dropped and the case closed against actor Yoo Ah-in for alleged sexual assault, due to insufficient evidence, local police said Thursday.

Seoul Yongsan Police Station decided not to transfer the case to the prosecution. The police had begun an investigation on July 15 after the 38-year-old actor was accused of sexually assaulting a man in his 30s in an officetel flat in the district.

The police had questioned the plaintiff and Yoo, but stated they could not find sufficient evidence to back up the allegation.

Drug tests the police conducted on Yoo, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, also come back negative during the investigation.

Attorney Bang Jung-hyun, who represents Yoo, had stated immediately after the accusation was made, "The content of the accusation against Yoo Ah-in is not true," and "Please refrain from unnecessary speculation regarding his private life."

Police considered statements by both parties and witnesses as well as CCTV footage from the site, according to local media reports.

Bang also stated that he had no plans to accuse the plaintiff of making a false charge.

Meanwhile, Yoo has been in custody since Sept. 3 after being sentenced to one year in prison and 2 million won ($1,500) in fines for repeated use of drugs without a prescription including propofol, midazolam, ketamine and remimazolam.

One of Korea's top actors, Yoo is known for his versatility, having starred in a wide range of roles, from "Descendants of the Sun" (2016) to "Burning" (2018) and "Hellbound" (2021).