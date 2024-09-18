N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength

A man walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a train station in Seoul on Wednesday. North Korea fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday morning, Seoul's military said, Pyongyang's second such weapons test in a week. (AFP)

North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles Wednesday in its latest show of force, just days after an unprecedented public release of photos showing its uranium enrichment facilities capable of producing nuclear weapons material. The missile launches came on the heels of last week's launches which marked the end of a more than two-month pause in Pyongyang's missile provocations.

The South Korean military detected North Korea launching several short-range ballistic missiles northeastward in the area of Kaechon, South Pyongan Province, at around 6:50 a.m. local time, according to a statement from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missiles traveled about 400 kilometers, though the JCS noted that South Korea and the United States are still conducting a detailed analysis of their specifications.

South Korea's presidential office convened a security review meeting Wednesday morning in response to North Korea's SRBM launches. The meeting, presided by Second Deputy National Security Adviser Yin Sung-hwan, brought together key goverment agencies to discuss countermeasures.

The latest launches came just six days after North Korea's previous missile firing on Sept. 12, which marked the first missile activity since July 1.

North Korean state media reported the next day that the test aimed to verify the performance of a new 600mm multiple rocket launcher, referred to by the US as the KN-25, with leader Kim Jong-un overseeing the launches.

The latest launch also came just five days after North Korean state media released unprecedented photos of centrifuges used to produce highly enriched uranium for nuclear weapons. During his visit to the facility, Kim called for expanding the number of centrifuges and accelerating the deployment of a new model, which he claimed is near completion, to strengthen North Korea’s capacity to produce weapons-grade nuclear material.

Experts assessed that North Korea's recent provocations are driven by a combination of internal and external strategic factors, including an intent to export arms to Russia and a calculated response to the US presidential election on Nov.5.