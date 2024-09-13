Home

  1. 1

    Harris and Trump spar over Kim Jong-un, alliances

  2. 2

    US ups pressure on Korea to join China chip curbs

  3. 3

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea

  4. 4

    Samsung’s yearly dilemma looms: Exynos vs. Snapdragon

  5. 5

    Yoon to visit Prague next week to forge 'nuclear energy alliance'

  1. 6

    Is NewJeans leaving Hybe?

  2. 7

    1 in 4 Korean workers extend Chuseok holiday with paid leave: survey

  3. 8

    Celltrion Remsima SC hits record share in Australia in Q1

  4. 9

    Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage

  5. 10

    Hit with lifetime ban, football player Son Jun-ho claims innocence, says China forced him to admit fake charges

[Photo News] Pope rides Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Singapore

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 11:00

Pope Francis waves to the crowd from a Hyundai Ioniq 5, the auto giant’s flagship electric vehicle, as he arrives at the National Stadium in Singapore on Thursday. Singapore is the final stop of the pope’s 12-day, four-nation trip through Southeast Asia and the South Pacific – his longest and most distant tour of his papacy. (AFP-Yonhap)

