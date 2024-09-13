[Photo News] Pope rides Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Singapore

Most Popular
[Photo News] Pope rides Hyundai Ioniq 5 in SingaporeBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 11:00
Pope Francis waves to the crowd from a Hyundai Ioniq 5, the auto giant’s flagship electric vehicle, as he arrives at the National Stadium in Singapore on Thursday. Singapore is the final stop of the pope’s 12-day, four-nation trip through Southeast Asia and the South Pacific – his longest and most distant tour of his papacy. (AFP-Yonhap)
