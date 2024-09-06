TikTok to launch global K-pop competition ‘Time Turner’

TikTok is to launch its first K-pop girl group competition, “Time Turner,” in November.

TikTok has collaborated with new media companies Pi Corp. and MakeStar to produce the audition show that will premiere on TikTok.

“Time Turner" is a unique real-time competition set in the boundless realm of space-time known as "P-314," where aspiring dreamers embark on a journey to achieve their dreams through time travel.

The ultimate winners of the show will be determined by global live audience voting via TikTok, and they will debut as K-pop girl group Time Turner, with the concept of creating new music and art through extraordinary time-travel experiences.

The winners will enjoy various opportunities in the global music market, including contracts with global distribution companies, management deals, album and music video releases, fan meetings, concerts and participation in TikTok’s annual Live Fest event for creators.

Applications for "Time Turner" are open until Sept. 18 through the official TikTok and Instagram channels.

Auditions are open to women aged 19 and older from around the world, regardless of nationality or profession as long as they possess creative sensibilities and big dreams.

The first stage will start in October, with participants engaging with audiences worldwide through TikTok Life from November.