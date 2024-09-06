Most Popular
-
1
[Exclusive] Old Korean Legation building could get historic listing Monday
-
2
Tokyo hands in list of Koreans who died in 1945 Japanese ship explosion
-
3
[HIT Forum] Honing diplomatic skill of businesses
-
4
[Graphic News] Number of foreign nationals entering Korea to study exceeds 200,000
-
5
[HIT Forum] Strategic lobbying critical for Corporate Korea: top Washington lobbyist
-
6
[KH Explains] Is Hyundai’s bet on extended-range EVs a future-proof strategy?
-
7
More dads taking paternity leave while fewer Koreans get married
-
8
Lawmaker blasted for allegedly asking hospital for favors
-
9
S. Korea, US brace for NK 'grave provocations' around US election
-
10
Six arrested for oil theft after digging underground tunnel
TikTok to launch global K-pop competition ‘Time Turner’By Hong Yoo
Published : Sept. 6, 2024 - 17:33
TikTok is to launch its first K-pop girl group competition, “Time Turner,” in November.
TikTok has collaborated with new media companies Pi Corp. and MakeStar to produce the audition show that will premiere on TikTok.
“Time Turner" is a unique real-time competition set in the boundless realm of space-time known as "P-314," where aspiring dreamers embark on a journey to achieve their dreams through time travel.
The ultimate winners of the show will be determined by global live audience voting via TikTok, and they will debut as K-pop girl group Time Turner, with the concept of creating new music and art through extraordinary time-travel experiences.
The winners will enjoy various opportunities in the global music market, including contracts with global distribution companies, management deals, album and music video releases, fan meetings, concerts and participation in TikTok’s annual Live Fest event for creators.
Applications for "Time Turner" are open until Sept. 18 through the official TikTok and Instagram channels.
Auditions are open to women aged 19 and older from around the world, regardless of nationality or profession as long as they possess creative sensibilities and big dreams.
The first stage will start in October, with participants engaging with audiences worldwide through TikTok Life from November.
More from Headlines
-
Rival parties form 4-way body to address medical standoff
-
Old Korean Legation building could get historic listing Monday
-
Wartime sexual slavery victims file for Japanese govt. asset disclosure