Kim Jae-joong and Kim Jun-su to hold concert in November

Kim Jae-joong and Kim Jun-su to hold concert in NovemberBy Hong Yoo
Published : Sept. 6, 2024 - 17:33
K-pop artists Kim Jae-joong and Kim Jun-su, former members of legendary K-pop group TVXQ, are holding a concert together.
According to Kim Jun-su’s agency, Palmtree Island, the two artists will hold a three-day concert titled “JX 2024 Concert Identity in Seoul” at the KSPO Dome Nov. 8-10 to celebrate their 20th debut anniversary.
Kim Jae-joong and Kim Jun-su have created official social media accounts to promote their duet concert and communicate with their fans.
"This concert is set to be more than just a performance; it will be a special event where memories are created together with the fans,” said an official from Palmtree Island in a press release on Friday.
Kim Jae-joong and Kim Jun-su debuted as part of the K-pop boy group TVXQ in 2003, gaining immense popularity in Korea, Japan and China.
In 2010, three members of TVXQ -- Kim Jae-joong, Kim Jun-su and Park Yoo-chun -- left the group to form a new group called JYJ.
JYJ ceased activities in 2019, and since then, the members have been pursuing solo careers.
Kim Jae-joong also established a K-pop agency, iNKODE, in April 2023 and is set to debut a girl group, Say My Name, in October.
