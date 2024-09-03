BMW’s Korean expansion driven by local sourcing, innovation

BMW Group emphasized Tuesday it has been actively involved in South Korea for the past three decades, focusing on sourcing parts from local companies, investing in infrastructure and contributing to corporate social responsibility initiatives. The company’s activities in the region reflect its commitment to maintaining and expanding its presence in the Korean market, the group said.

In 2023, BMW Group purchased parts worth 6.53 trillion won ($4.86 billion) from Korean companies. This figure surpasses BMW Group Korea’s revenue for the same year, which totaled 6.11 trillion won. From 2010 to 2023, the company’s cumulative procurement from Korean suppliers reached 30.78 trillion won. BMW sources a range of components, including electric vehicle batteries and displays, from over 30 Korean companies, such as Samsung SDI, Samsung Display, LG Group, Hankook Tire and Sebang Global Battery.

In 2022, Samsung Group received 10 BMW The New i7 units for business use, including the first delivered in Korea. Samsung SDI supplies high-voltage batteries for nine of the 11 BMW electric vehicles currently available in Korea, including the New i7.

The new Mini Countryman, launched in June last year, features a circular OLED display developed in collaboration with Samsung Display. This display has been noted for its image quality, touch sensitivity, and design. Samsung Display received five units of the new Mini Countryman as part of the launch activities.

BMW Group has made several significant infrastructure investments in Korea. In 2014, the company opened the BMW Driving Center in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, with a total investment of 90 billion won. This facility, the only one of its kind within BMW Group, combines a driving track with customer experience areas. Since opening, it has attracted over 1.5 million visitors and hosted nearly 240,000 participants in driving programs.