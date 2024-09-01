SM Entertainment and LG Uplus to create AI-based content for virtual artist naevis

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korea to hike fees for surgeries, reduce reliance on junior doctors
-
2
SM takes unanticipated swift action on NCT's Taeil
-
3
[Weekender] Subculture festival in Seoul transcends gaming
-
4
TWICE's agency cracks down on deepfake videos amid rising industry concerns
-
5
Ex-baseball player ordered to pay W800m won to Padres' Kim Ha-seong in contract dispute case
-
6
Nearly 60% of major Korean companies have no immediate hiring plans in H2
-
7
ASF outbreak in Gimpo spurs emergency response ahead of Chuseok
-
8
Borrowing nature for one-of-a-kind stay
-
9
[What to Watch] 3 summer horror films that are killer at beating the heat
-
10
History textbook controversy reignites in Korea
SM Entertainment and LG Uplus to create AI-based content for virtual artist naevisBy Hong Yoo
Published : Sept. 1, 2024 - 13:33
SM Entertainment formed a strategic partnership with LG Uplus, one of the nation’s top telecom carriers, Thursday to collaborate on AI-driven content creation and joint branding efforts for its first virtual artist, Naevis.
The partnership involves using LG Uplus’s generative AI technology, ixi-GEN, to create a wide array of content for Naevis, including music videos, short visual clips and concept images. Naevis was originally introduced in aespa's digital universe, Kwangya, and is due to make her solo debut this month.
LG Uplus has been airing a video titled “The Birth of Naevis” on its IPTV service, U+TV's Dolby-dedicated channel, since Aug. 23, providing viewers with an immersive experience highlighting the story of Naevis.
"It is a milestone in achieving future-oriented content and technological innovation through creative synergy,” said Tak Young-jun, SM co-CEO, in a press release on Sunday, remarking on the strategic partnership.
"Our digital innovation goal is to provide new and enjoyable experiences for our customers. Collaborating with SM, a leading K-pop agency, will offer new digital experiences not only to our domestic customers but also to global K-pop fans,” said Jung Soo-heon, vice president of LG Uplus' Consumer Division.
Naevis, set to debut on Sept. 10, will feature hyper-realistic visual effects.
She will also adapt to various forms, including 2D and 3D, tailored to the characteristics of different platforms.
Using AI voice technology and generative AI on the virtual artist, SM plans to expand Naevis' intellectual property into music, webtoons, games, merchandise and brand collaborations.
More from Headlines
-
Korean fathers want to change but lack role models
-
Leaders of rival parties hold 1st meeting
-
Korea suffers longest streak of tropical nights in history