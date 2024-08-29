Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin to weigh ‘multiple options’ with NewJeans

Most Popular
Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin to weigh ‘multiple options’ with NewJeansBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Aug. 29, 2024 - 17:56
Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin is uncertain about her continued work with NewJeans under Hybe following the dismissal from her position at Ador on Tuesday.
“Min is considering various options (regarding her continued involvement in producing NewJeans). It is difficult to provide further details at this time,” an official from Macoll Consulting Group, Min’s public relations agency, told The Korea Herald on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Hybe announced the appointment of Kim Ju-young, an internal director at Ador, as the new CEO, succeeding Min. The company stated that Min would retain her position as an internal director and continue overseeing NewJeans' production. However, this statement reflects only Hybe’s position.
Through her legal representatives at Shin & Kim, the former CEO argued that her removal was a “unilateral” decision by Hybe, directly violating the shareholder agreement. Min also added that she did not agree to continue working with NewJeans as an internal director and producer at Ador.
It appears that Min may also not accept Hybe's decision to separate Ador’s production from management.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Hybe said, “The separation of production and management is a consistent operational principle applied to all other labels, but Ador was an exception where the CEO oversaw both production and management. Moving forward, Ador will also implement the separation of production and management.”
However, Min has consistently opposed separating production from management. In her second press conference held in Seoul on May 31, Min stated, "The entertainment industry is about working with people, not about running a factory to produce goods. Because it involves moving people's hearts and working with emotion, there are many variables, making an understanding of the industry essential. I believe I have a talent for management as well."
This leaves the future of NewJeans uncertain -- who rose to global stardom largely due to Min’s undeniable producing skills.
Min, who has previously expressed her strong desire to achieve a vision with NewJeans during the press conference, may resist if her authority is limited solely to production.
The case of Min’s dismissal is not yet fully resolved, as a lawsuit filed by Hybe to confirm the termination of her position as Ador CEO is still pending a verdict, which might give Min the opportunity to challenge the company's decision.
“A lawsuit has been filed, and the outcome of the case will determine whether Min will be officially dismissed or not. Although Min still holds termination rights under the shareholder agreement, she is currently considering her options for how to respond,” the Macoll Consulting Group official said.
Lee Jae-kyoung, a professor at Konkuk University Law School and the president of the Korea Entertainment Law Society, said, “If there are no procedural flaws in the dismissal of the former CEO, it would be difficult to argue for its invalidity.”
“However, Min could still contest the dismissal by claiming that there was no just cause, potentially arguing wrongful termination and seeking damages. It is also expected that she will challenge the validity of the contract termination in the lawsuit regarding the confirmation of the shareholder agreement termination,” Lee said on Thursday.
