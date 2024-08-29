Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin to weigh ‘multiple options’ with NewJeans

Then-Ador CEO Min Hee-jin speaks to reporters while leaving Yongsan Police Station in Seoul on July 9, following questioning over her alleged breach of trust. (Newsis)

Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin is uncertain about her continued work with NewJeans under Hybe following the dismissal from her position at Ador on Tuesday.

“Min is considering various options (regarding her continued involvement in producing NewJeans). It is difficult to provide further details at this time,” an official from Macoll Consulting Group, Min’s public relations agency, told The Korea Herald on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Hybe announced the appointment of Kim Ju-young, an internal director at Ador, as the new CEO, succeeding Min. The company stated that Min would retain her position as an internal director and continue overseeing NewJeans' production. However, this statement reflects only Hybe’s position.

Through her legal representatives at Shin & Kim, the former CEO argued that her removal was a “unilateral” decision by Hybe, directly violating the shareholder agreement. Min also added that she did not agree to continue working with NewJeans as an internal director and producer at Ador.

It appears that Min may also not accept Hybe's decision to separate Ador’s production from management.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hybe said, “The separation of production and management is a consistent operational principle applied to all other labels, but Ador was an exception where the CEO oversaw both production and management. Moving forward, Ador will also implement the separation of production and management.”