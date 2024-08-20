LG Energy Solution targets 2028 for full rollout of cost-saving dry electrode process

LG Energy Solution's Ochang Energy Plant is the company's flagship manufacturing site in Cheongju, South Korea, setting standards for all of its global product development and manufacturing innovations. (LG Energy Solution)

LG Energy Solution said Tuesday that it is on track to complete a pilot line for its advanced dry electrode process at its Ochang Energy Plant by the end of this year, with the goal of scaling to full production by 2028.

The dry electrode process is a cutting-edge method of making batteries that could transform the way they’re produced. Traditionally, most batteries are made using a wet process. This involves mixing active materials with organic solvents to create a slurry, which is then coated onto metal foils to form the electrodes. The coated foil needs to be dried in large, energy-intensive ovens at temperatures exceeding 200 degrees Celsius.

The dry electrode process, however, skips the solvent and drying stages altogether. Instead of using a liquid slurry, it employs solid powders to form the electrodes. By eliminating the need for organic solvents and the energy-intensive drying phase, the dry process can slash production costs, save time, and reduce the space needed for manufacturing.

This process also has the potential to make electric vehicles more affordable. Batteries are a significant part of an EV’s total cost, so any reduction in battery production expenses can directly lower the price of the final product. That’s why automakers and battery manufacturers across the globe -- from Korea and China to Japan -- are racing to perfect this technology.

What sets LG Energy Solution’s approach apart is its versatility. Most dry electrode processes are either focused on the anode or the cathode, but LG’s method can be used for both, regardless of the particle size of the materials used. This is crucial because the anode, typically made from materials like graphite or silicon, is more challenging to work with than the cathode.

LG Energy Solution estimates that the dry electrode process could reduce battery manufacturing costs by 17 to 30 percent.

The company is working to enhance its entire range of batteries. For high-performance applications, it’s doubling down on its high-nickel nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum batteries, which offer higher energy density and longer life spans. Meanwhile, to serve the mid-to-low-priced market, it’s accelerating the development of high-voltage mid-nickel NCM and lithium iron phosphate batteries, known for their safety and cost-effectiveness.

Moreover, LG Energy Solution is preparing to launch its new 46-series batteries in the second half of this year, targeting markets for at small batteries. It’s also expanding its LFP product lineup for energy storage systems.