Leaders of S. Korea, US, Japan vow unity on ‘greatest challenges’

In this file photo from August 18, 2023, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (left), US President Joe Biden (center), and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are pictured walking together following a trilateral summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. (Yonhap)

The leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan on Sunday reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and underscored their readiness to confront the world’s "greatest challenges" through trilateral cooperation.

Seoul, Washington and Tokyo released a joint leaders' statement to "commemorate the tremendous progress" made in their trilateral cooperation over the past year, following the unprecedented standalone summit at Camp David on Aug. 18, 2023.

The summit between Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida led to the creation of the "Camp David Principles," a comprehensive framework for guiding trilateral cooperation, and the "Spirit of Camp David" joint declaration, which detailed the specific actions for collaboration based on the principles.

"We are resolved to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, remain aligned in our shared vision, and stand ready to meet the world's greatest challenges," the English-language statement read Sunday.

"We hold an unshakeable belief that cooperation between Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States is indispensable for meeting today's challenges and will set the stage for a prosperous future," it added, referring to South Korea by its official name.

The one-year anniversary statement further reaffirmed the key agreements from the Spirit of Camp David joint declaration, including the governments' commitments to expeditious consultations for coordinated responses to regional challenges, provocations, and threats impacting their shared interests and collective security, as well as deepening their partnership at the multifaceted level.

"We stand by our commitment to consult on regional challenges, provocations, and threats affecting our collective interests and security," the statement read.

"We renew our commitment to enhancing security cooperation -- girded by the ironclad US-Japan and US-ROK alliances -- deepening the alignment of our shared economic and technological priorities, increasing coordination on global health initiatives, and further expanding the robust people-to-people ties between our three countries."

The three leaders praised the achievements of their trilateral cooperation, highlighting milestones such as the execution of the first-ever trilateral multidomain exercise Freedom Edge in June and the signing of a new Trilateral Security Cooperation Framework by defense chiefs in July.

The statement also underscored the progress made by their trilateral working groups in combating North Korea's efforts to fund its weapons of mass destruction programs through cybercrime and other illicit activities.

"The spirit of the Trilateral Leaders’ Summit continues to inspire us, and the principles we established at Camp David serve as a roadmap for our unparalleled cooperation," the statement read.