[Herald Interview] Kard returns with easy-listening summer song

Coed K-pop quartet Kard releases its seventh EP, “Where to Now? (Part 1: Yellow Light)," Tuesday evening, the group's first album in 15 months.

Known for its reggae music and powerful performance, Kard is presenting an easy-listening song for the first time on the new album.

“New attempts were made in this album hoping that it will satisfy the public's listening needs. We've worked with songs with strong characteristics that many listeners could have found hard to enjoy so this time we wanted to reach more listeners through an easy-listening song,” said Somin of Kard.

“Tell My Momma,” the lead track on the EP, is an easy-listening tune with vibrant energy. Synthesizers create an addictive rhythm, blending lively melodies with playful beats to craft the perfect dancing and energetic vibes.

Six side tracks include tropical pop number “Waste My Time,” upbeat electro-pop track “Boombox,” hip-hop dance track “Shimmy Shimmy” and reggae tune “Spin.”

Kard took into account that the majority of its fans are now from the West; all the tracks are in English aside from the rapping portion of the main track.

“Our schedule for the second half of this year is already full with tours in the US and Germany,” Jiwoo said. "Next year, we will be visiting Latin America."

Speaking about the group's first-ever tour of Germany, where the group will perform in nine cities, J.seph said, "It is uncommon for a K-pop artist to hold a tour in Germany, so this means a lot to us. We are grateful for all this love we’ve been getting from Germany.”

Kard suggested that the group's unique coed K-pop act identity may have captured global K-pop fans’ hearts.

“They love our powerful paired choreography, as it’s hard to see such performances in the K-pop scene. Our music, which was mostly moombahton and reggae, also contributed to building a fandom overseas. Our fans also love how our voices harmonize well,” Jiwoo said.

Being a coed group, however, also presented some vocal difficulties.

“We mostly work with the female vocal range, so it's hard to sometimes bring my tone to higher scales. It gets harder when we are performing live because dancing while keeping up with the vocals makes me breathless,” BM said.

In November, Kard signed with United Talent Agency, the US record label that also represents globally recognized acts such as Post Malone and Cardi B, to expand the group's reach in the US.

“The title of our album is ‘Where to Now’ but I think that what is important in a journey is not the destination, but with whom we are on this journey. I believe that we will be able to reach higher if we enjoy this process together as a group,” BM added.