[Herald Interview] TmaxTibero eyes global expansion with certified DBMS tech

TmaxTibero, a Tmax Group subsidiary specializing in database management systems, or DBMS, is set to make significant strides in the global market and public sector following the recent recognition of its technological capabilities by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Last month, TmaxTibero's research center was named one of the top corporate research facilities in the first half of this year. Kim Tai-kyoung, director of TmaxTibero, shared his pride with The Korea Herald.

"We have been dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies, and this recognition is the culmination of our efforts. We hope this achievement will propel our advancement into the global market," Kim said.

The company earned the industrial honor with its Tibero Active Cluster technology, which allows stable data management without disruptions in both on-premises and cloud environments.

"This technology, pioneered by TmaxTibero in Korea almost a decade ago, remains unrivaled. TAC ensures pauseless application availability by automatically switching systems in case of failure. TmaxTibero, along with Oracle of the US, are the only companies that have successfully developed this technology so far," Kim said.

The company is also gearing up for international expansion, with North America and Southeast Asia seen as strategic markets.

"Since last year, we have been working closely with Amazon Web Services to launch GAIA DBAS, a fully managed DBMS service, in North America. We are also advancing efforts with our DBMS in Southeast Asia."

In May, TmaxTibero participated in the Korea-ASEAN Digital Business Partnership event held in Jakarta, Indonesia, involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc. Following this, Indonesia's tax authority began using the company's DBMS in July, and the country's Economic Ministry also began to consider transitioning to its DBMS, Kim noted.

"With over 50 government agencies and corporate clients already secured in Southeast Asia, we will continue our strategic market expansion," he said.

As a recognized top corporate research facility, TmaxTibero is poised for greater growth, benefiting from preferential treatment in national research and development projects.

"We have maintained our position as the top vendor in the public procurement sector for database software for eight consecutive years. We anticipate further prominence in public sector projects in the future," Kim added.