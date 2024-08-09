Seoul moves to ban overcharged EVs from underground parking

A second joint forensic investigation is being conducted by police and fire officials as well as officials from the National Forensic Service and Mercedes-Benz of an electric vehicle that caught fire in the underground parking lot at an apartment complex in Incheon on Aug. 1. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Friday new measures to prevent fires caused by overcharging electric vehicles, including banning EVs with over 90 percent battery levels from entering underground parking in residential buildings.

The municipal government explained that electric vehicle fires can result from various factors, including external impacts and battery defects, with excessive charging also recognized as a significant cause.

The policy comes a week after an Incheon incident where a Mercedes-Benz EV caught fire in an underground parking lot, destroying 140 vehicles and damaging the apartment's systems. The accident on Aug. 1 sparked widespread fear of EVs as fire hazards, prompting some apartment managers to ban them from underground parking entirely.

The Seoul city government said it would update its "Guideline for Apartment Management Rules" by the end of September, introducing a new clause recommending a maximum EV charging limit of 90 percent or less in underground parking lots.

Once the city's regulations are set, apartments can reference the clause to tailor charging limits to residents' needs. Mayors and provincial governors are developing the "Guidelines for Apartment Management Rules" as a regional standard for residential complexes.

“There is no basis (for the city government) to force or place limitations on apartment complexes that do not reflect the newly added clause, but they could be left at a disadvantage, such as being excluded from incentives or support programs funded by the city in the future,” Yeo Jang-kwon, the head of the city government’s Climate and Environment Headquarters, said during Friday’s briefing.

“Given the reality that most are worried about EV fires in underground parking lots, the city government anticipates there will be voluntary participation (to implement the maximum charge rate),” added Yeo.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has proposed two methods to limit EV charging: either manufacturers set a safety margin or owners adjust the target charge rate.

Although owners can manually set the rate to 90 percent, verifying compliance is challenging.

To solve this, Seoul plans to require manufacturers to increase the safety margin from 3-5 percent to 10 percent upon request. Vehicles with this adjustment would receive a so-called "charge limit certificate," granting access to underground parking.

Seoul has presented this plan to domestic EV manufacturers, who are currently assessing its feasibility. Yeo noted that the process is complex and timelines are uncertain, emphasizing the need for manufacturer cooperation.