Hyundai Elevator, Kakao team up to integrate robotics with elevators

Hyundai Elevator CEO Cho Jae-cheon (left) and Kakao Mobility CEO Ryu Geung-sun shake hands following the signing ceremony in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Hyundai Elevator)

Hyundai Elevator said Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kakao Mobility to integrate Kakao's robotics technology with Hyundai's vertical transportation systems.

The signing ceremony took place at Kakao Mobility's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday, with CEOs from both companies in attendance. The companies agreed to standardize elevator-robot interactions and ramp up strategic cooperation across research, production and marketing.

"We're expanding the scope of delivery robots beyond horizontal movement, paving the way for a more versatile and efficient ecosystem," Hyundai Elevator CEO Cho Jae-cheon said.

Kakao Mobility CEO Ryu Geung-sun added: "This collaboration will be crucial in advancing user-friendly interactions between robots and elevators, offering users an innovative experience."

Central to this technological fusion is Miri, Hyundai Elevator's management system launched last year. Miri harnesses cutting-edge tools including the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and cloud computing to blend robotics with elevator upkeep, offering remote monitoring and maintenance to clients. With 33,000 installations under its belt and eyeing 45,000 by year-end, Miri is gearing up for major growth.

Industry sources expect strong synergy between Miri and Kakao Mobility's upcoming delivery robots, citing Hyundai Elevator's innovative drive system as a major draw for tech partners. The company's potential stretches beyond delivery robots to urban development, particularly urban air mobility. Hyundai Elevator's H-Port, a vertical take-off and landing port for aircraft and drones, demonstrates the company's vision for future urban planning.

Hyundai Elevator has already rolled out robotic transportation services at 14 sites nationwide, including corporate offices, hospitals, and hotels, handling everyday tasks from room service to medicine delivery.