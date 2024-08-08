SM to launch new K-pop girl group in Q4

Naevis, a virtual artist showcased at aespa’s standalone concert in June, is among the various new K-pop artists that will be unveiled by K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment in the remaining four months of the year.

Naevis, better known as aespa’s Kwangya helper, is releasing a single in the third quarter of this year, according to SM Entertainment which announced its lineup for the remainder of the year Thursday.

In the fourth quarter, SM is launching a new K-pop girl group for the first time in four years after aespa’s debut in 2020.

Details of the upcoming girl group are yet to be unveiled.

Various artists under SM Entertainment, including NCT Dream and aespa, are releasing new albums in the last three months of this year.

NCT Dream is releasing a new LP and is set to take its third world tour shows to Latin America, the US and Europe.

Aespa, currently on its second world tour, is releasing a mini album later this year.

Solo artists Minho of SHINee, Yesung of Super Junior, Mark of NCT and Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation are also expected to release new albums.

Marking Red Velvet’s 10th debut anniversary this year, Irene of Red Velvet is making her long-awaited solo debut in the fourth quarter.

Chanyeol of EXO and Jaehyun of NCT are also making their official solo debut this month.

Jaehyun of NCT is dropping his first solo album “J” on Aug. 26 carrying eight tracks led by the title track “Smoke” available both in Korean and English versions.

Jaehyun took part in song production and naming of the album.

SM Entertainment aims to expand beyond K-pop to classical, EDM, contemporary R&B and even trot this year.

The label is currently working on producing a "trot idol" group to be introduced in the fourth quarter of this year. The making of the group will be shared through a TV program in South Korea and Japan.

After the debut, the trot idol group will embark on a nationwide tour, according to SM.

SM Entertainment’s first British K-pop boy group Dear Alice awaits its debut this month through the BBC TV series “Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience.”

Meanwhile, Krucialize, one of SM Entertainment’s subsidiaries, is set to introduce its first artist in October.