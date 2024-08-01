US mulling restrictions to keep Samsung, SK hynix, Micron from supplying HBM chips to China: Bloomberg

This file photo, released by Reuters, depicts the technological rivalry between the United States and China. (123rf)

The United States is considering a new measure meant to prevent Samsung Electronics Co., SK hynix Inc. and Micron Technology Inc. from supplying high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips to Chinese firms, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the news outlet said that the US is weighing the unilateral restrictions on China's access to artificial intelligence (AI) memory chips and equipment capable of making those chips "as soon as next month," though no final decision has been made.

If rolled out, the measure would cover HBM2 and other advanced chips, including HBM3 and HBM3E, Bloomberg said. HBM chips are used to run AI accelerators.

Samsung, SK hynix and Micron dominate the global HBM market, according to the outlet.

The new restrictions are part of a broader package that also includes sanctions against more than 120 Chinese firms and fresh limits on various types of chip equipment, with carveouts for South Korea, Japan and the Netherlands. This means equipment measures would primarily target US companies, Bloomberg said.

The measure came as strategic competition between the US and China is heating up over technological leadership, maritime security, trade and other fields. (Yonhap)