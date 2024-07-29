Govt. to inject W560b for vendors hit by Qoo10 crisis

The South Korean government announced on Monday that it will inject over 560 billion won ($405.4 million) to support vendors affected by payment delays from the cash-strapped e-commerce platforms Tmon and WeMakePrice.

This decision came after an emergency government-wide meeting convened by the Finance Ministry to address the payment failures amid a liquidity crisis faced by the platforms' Singapore-based parent company Qoo10 Group.

According to government estimates, the amount owed to vendors by the two platforms totaled 213.4 billion won as of Thursday, with 128 billion won from Tmon and 85.4 billion won from WeMakePrice. This figure is expected to increase as additional transactions approach their settlement dates.

To support these vendors, the government will immediately provide at least 560 billion won in funding.

This includes a 200 billion won emergency management stabilization fund from public institutions for small enterprises and over 300 billion won offered through a support program jointly launched by the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund and the Industrial Bank of Korea. Additionally, the Culture Ministry will allocate 60 billion won specifically for the particularly hard-hit travel sector.

The plan also included further support measures, such as cooperation from private and public lenders to extend loans and guarantees for the affected vendors, as well as the extension of tax payment deadlines and assistance in finding new business channels.

The government is collaborating with the tourism and financial sectors to ensure customer relief, calling for prompt refunds from card and mobile payment companies and urging travel companies to meet their contractual obligations. Additionally, from Aug. 1 to 9, financial regulators will operate dedicated complaint desks and accept collective dispute resolution applications from affected consumers in the travel sector.

Meanwhile, Qoo10 CEO Ku Young-bae issued his first official statement on Monday, apologizing for the situation and pledging to take steps to resolve and minimize customer harm.

"Qoo10 and I fully acknowledge our responsibility for this situation and commit to using all available resources, including my personal assets, to secure liquidity for both Tmon and WeMakePrice," Ku said.