Most Popular
-
6
No return of trainee doctors pushes hospital overhauls
-
7
Qoo10 pressured to secure cash for troubled Korean units
-
8
Can Samsung adapt to being a latecomer in HBM sector?
-
9
Hybe's efforts to win fans’ hearts appear unproductive
-
10
Impressive career progression culminates in 1st Olympic medal for swimmer Kim Woo-min
Govt. to inject W560b for vendors hit by Qoo10 crisis
CEO's funding plan draws skepticism from financial authoritiesBy Choi Ji-won
Published : July 29, 2024 - 15:29
The South Korean government announced on Monday that it will inject over 560 billion won ($405.4 million) to support vendors affected by payment delays from the cash-strapped e-commerce platforms Tmon and WeMakePrice.
This decision came after an emergency government-wide meeting convened by the Finance Ministry to address the payment failures amid a liquidity crisis faced by the platforms' Singapore-based parent company Qoo10 Group.
According to government estimates, the amount owed to vendors by the two platforms totaled 213.4 billion won as of Thursday, with 128 billion won from Tmon and 85.4 billion won from WeMakePrice. This figure is expected to increase as additional transactions approach their settlement dates.
To support these vendors, the government will immediately provide at least 560 billion won in funding.
This includes a 200 billion won emergency management stabilization fund from public institutions for small enterprises and over 300 billion won offered through a support program jointly launched by the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund and the Industrial Bank of Korea. Additionally, the Culture Ministry will allocate 60 billion won specifically for the particularly hard-hit travel sector.
The plan also included further support measures, such as cooperation from private and public lenders to extend loans and guarantees for the affected vendors, as well as the extension of tax payment deadlines and assistance in finding new business channels.
The government is collaborating with the tourism and financial sectors to ensure customer relief, calling for prompt refunds from card and mobile payment companies and urging travel companies to meet their contractual obligations. Additionally, from Aug. 1 to 9, financial regulators will operate dedicated complaint desks and accept collective dispute resolution applications from affected consumers in the travel sector.
Meanwhile, Qoo10 CEO Ku Young-bae issued his first official statement on Monday, apologizing for the situation and pledging to take steps to resolve and minimize customer harm.
"Qoo10 and I fully acknowledge our responsibility for this situation and commit to using all available resources, including my personal assets, to secure liquidity for both Tmon and WeMakePrice," Ku said.
He estimated that customer losses from Tmon and WeMakePrice total around 50 billion won, primarily affecting travel-related products.
To support refunds and recovery efforts, the cash-strapped company is seeking new funding through Qoo10’s overseas capital and by disposing of or using its assets and shares as collateral, according to Ku.
While the full extent of vendor damage remains difficult to determine, Ku noted that the firm plans to introduce a compensation program covering delayed interest payments and reduced sales commissions for partners.
Qoo10 is also pursuing mergers and acquisitions for additional funding, though details are not yet available due to strategic reasons, Ku added.
"I will also sell or pledge my Qoo10 shares, which constitute the majority of my assets, to help resolve this situation," the CEO claimed.
Ku also promised to undertake group-level restructuring and management system innovations once the situation is resolved.
"We will actively seek to improve cost structures through affiliate mergers and shift to a profit-centered business model while enhancing partner involvement in management and the board through collaborations," he stated.
Ku's statement did not specify the amount Qoo10 plans to inject. Reports suggest Qoo10 aims to raise around $50 million in August, primarily through Wish, the US e-commerce platform it acquired earlier this year.
However, the Financial Supervisory Service stated on Sunday that it had not received details about this plan. Even following Ku's statement, the agency said that neither Ku nor Qoo10 had provided additional information regarding their fundraising efforts.
In the meantime, customers are gearing up for a class-action lawsuit against Qoo10. On Monday afternoon, a group of customers affected by payment delays on Tmon and WeMakePrice filed a criminal complaint with the local police on charges of fraud and embezzlement, according to their legal representative law firm Sim. They also filed a civil lawsuit seeking refunds at the Seoul Central District Court.
The law firm added vendors on the platforms will also file a collective lawsuit later this week.
More from Headlines
-
Govt. to provide W560b for vendors hit by Qoo10 crisis
-
Breakthrough in Korea-Japan ties faces challenges
-
Korea to take on marriage costs, housing regulations to boost birth rate