Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns, VP Harris gets his nod

    Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns, VP Harris gets his nod
  2. 2

    Biden steps down, Harris steps up: What's next for alliance, beyond?

    Biden steps down, Harris steps up: What's next for alliance, beyond?
  3. 3

    People Power Party leader candidates diverge on Trump

    People Power Party leader candidates diverge on Trump
  4. 4

    Prosecution in disarray over first lady investigation

    Prosecution in disarray over first lady investigation
  5. 5

    Kamala Harris, trailblazer eying America's last glass ceiling

    Kamala Harris, trailblazer eying America's last glass ceiling
  1. 6

    Hanwha-HD Hyundai rivalry shifts to US warship maintenance

    Hanwha-HD Hyundai rivalry shifts to US warship maintenance
  2. 7

    S. Korean actor quits UNHCR goodwill ambassador due to 'political attacks'

    S. Korean actor quits UNHCR goodwill ambassador due to 'political attacks'
  3. 8

    Korean Air to buy up to 50 Boeing planes for strategic fleet upgrade

    Korean Air to buy up to 50 Boeing planes for strategic fleet upgrade
  4. 9

    Founder's arrest leaves Kakao's future in doubt

    Founder's arrest leaves Kakao's future in doubt
  5. 10

    Lee Sun-kyun's posthumous film 'Land of Happiness' to serve as historical record

    Lee Sun-kyun's posthumous film 'Land of Happiness' to serve as historical record
지나쌤

US-Korean dual national elected to PPP Supreme Council

By Moon Ki-hoon

Published : July 23, 2024 - 18:31

    • Link copied

People Power Party Rep. Ihn Yohan (Lee Sang-sub/ The Korea Herald) People Power Party Rep. Ihn Yohan (Lee Sang-sub/ The Korea Herald)

South Korea's ruling People Power Party on Tuesday elected Rep. Ihn Yohan, Korea’s first American Korean lawmaker, to its five-member Supreme Council, the party's highest decision-making body led by newly elected Chair Han Dong-hoon.

Ihn, whose English name is John Linton, served as chair of the party's innovation committee last year. Elected to parliament this year through proportional representation, the dual US-Korean national was running mate to chair candidate Won Hee-ryong, former land minister and a vocal supporter of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Joining him on the council is Rep. Jin Jong-oh, a four-time Olympic gold medalist in shooting, who secured the only youth member position with 47 percent of the votes.

The council also included Rep. Kim Min-jeon, a former Kyung Hee University professor of liberal arts, and ex-Rep. Kim Jae-won, who served as senior secretary for political affairs during the Park Geun-hye administration, as its new members. Han's running mate, Rep. Jang Dong-hyuk, a two-time lawmaker and former judge, was also elected to the council.

More from Headlines