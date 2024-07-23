US-Korean dual national elected to PPP Supreme Council

South Korea's ruling People Power Party on Tuesday elected Rep. Ihn Yohan, Korea’s first American Korean lawmaker, to its five-member Supreme Council, the party's highest decision-making body led by newly elected Chair Han Dong-hoon.

Ihn, whose English name is John Linton, served as chair of the party's innovation committee last year. Elected to parliament this year through proportional representation, the dual US-Korean national was running mate to chair candidate Won Hee-ryong, former land minister and a vocal supporter of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Joining him on the council is Rep. Jin Jong-oh, a four-time Olympic gold medalist in shooting, who secured the only youth member position with 47 percent of the votes.

The council also included Rep. Kim Min-jeon, a former Kyung Hee University professor of liberal arts, and ex-Rep. Kim Jae-won, who served as senior secretary for political affairs during the Park Geun-hye administration, as its new members. Han's running mate, Rep. Jang Dong-hyuk, a two-time lawmaker and former judge, was also elected to the council.