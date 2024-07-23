Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Record-high college graduates not working or looking for jobs

    Record-high college graduates not working or looking for jobs
  2. 2

    Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns, VP Harris gets his nod

    Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns, VP Harris gets his nod
  3. 3

    Biden steps down, Harris steps up: What's next for alliance, beyond?

    Biden steps down, Harris steps up: What's next for alliance, beyond?
  4. 4

    Victim of 2004 Miryang gang rape case speaks in rare public address

    Victim of 2004 Miryang gang rape case speaks in rare public address
  5. 5

    People Power Party leader candidates diverge on Trump

    People Power Party leader candidates diverge on Trump
  1. 6

    Prosecution in disarray over first lady investigation

    Prosecution in disarray over first lady investigation
  2. 7

    Kamala Harris, trailblazer eying America's last glass ceiling

    Kamala Harris, trailblazer eying America's last glass ceiling
  3. 8

    Hanwha-HD Hyundai rivalry shifts to US warship maintenance

    Hanwha-HD Hyundai rivalry shifts to US warship maintenance
  4. 9

    Korean Air to buy up to 50 Boeing planes for strategic fleet upgrade

    Korean Air to buy up to 50 Boeing planes for strategic fleet upgrade
  5. 10

    S. Korean actor quits UNHCR goodwill ambassador due to 'political attacks'

    S. Korean actor quits UNHCR goodwill ambassador due to 'political attacks'
피터빈트

Riize to debut in Japan in September

By Hong Yoo

Published : July 23, 2024 - 14:36

    • Link copied

Riize (SM Entertainment) Riize (SM Entertainment)

K-pop rookie group Riize is making its official debut in Japan.

The six-member boy group is releasing its first-ever Japanese single album “Lucky” on Sept. 5, according to SM Entertainment.

Riize is promoting its upcoming Japanese single album by unveiling the B-side track in advance on July 29.

The group is also embarking on a fan concert tour in Japan titled “Riizing Day” which kicks off July 30 in Kanagawa, Japan.

The tour consists of 15 shows in nine cities in Japan including Osaka, Fukuoka and Hiroshima.

Riize is also set to perform at “Summer Sonic 2024,” Japan’s largest outdoor music festival, which will take place Aug. 17 and 18 at both the Zozo Marine Stadium in Tokyo and the Expo Commemorative Park in Osaka.

Riize will perform at the festival’s Tokyo venue on Aug. 17 and in Osaka on Aug. 18.

More from Headlines