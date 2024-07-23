Riize to debut in Japan in September

Most Popular
Riize to debut in Japan in SeptemberBy Hong Yoo
Published : July 23, 2024 - 14:36
K-pop rookie group Riize is making its official debut in Japan.
The six-member boy group is releasing its first-ever Japanese single album “Lucky” on Sept. 5, according to SM Entertainment.
Riize is promoting its upcoming Japanese single album by unveiling the B-side track in advance on July 29.
The group is also embarking on a fan concert tour in Japan titled “Riizing Day” which kicks off July 30 in Kanagawa, Japan.
The tour consists of 15 shows in nine cities in Japan including Osaka, Fukuoka and Hiroshima.
Riize is also set to perform at “Summer Sonic 2024,” Japan’s largest outdoor music festival, which will take place Aug. 17 and 18 at both the Zozo Marine Stadium in Tokyo and the Expo Commemorative Park in Osaka.
Riize will perform at the festival’s Tokyo venue on Aug. 17 and in Osaka on Aug. 18.
