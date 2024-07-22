[Herald Interview] Bacardi reshaping drinking culture in land of soju, beer

Bacardi Korea Country Manager Nick Ahn poses during an interview with The Korea Herald at the company headquarters in central Seoul on Friday. (Im Se-jun/ The Korea Herald) Bacardi Korea Country Manager Nick Ahn poses during an interview with The Korea Herald at the company headquarters in central Seoul on Friday. (Im Se-jun/ The Korea Herald)

A slew of top-shelf whiskey labels are rushing to make their Korean debuts recently, fueling the growth momentum of the nation’s premium whiskey market in the coming years, according to Nick Ahn, the country chief of top spirit and wine producer Bacardi. "Just 10 years ago in Korea, soju and beer dominated social gatherings and work dinners, leaving little room for other options. But things have changed drastically," Ahn told The Korea Herald in an interview held in Seoul on Friday. "The answer lies in the growing interest in premium brands we've been introducing. This indicates that more consumers are exploring and enjoying a variety of alcoholic drinks." Since Bacardi launched its Korean subsidiary in 2007, the Korean unit has been instrumental in leading the domestic white spirit market, represented by gin and tequila. "In the early days, our white spirit lineup was reasonably priced, making it accessible at gastro pubs and casual restaurants. However, as Korea's purchasing power increased, we found our premium brands increasingly resonating with consumers." While Bacardi, Bombay Sapphire and Grey Goose have been flagship brands in their respective categories of rum, gin and vodka, Bacardi Korea has consistently acquired premium-line whiskey brands, leading the way in bringing them to the Korean market ahead of its global rivals. Among its approximately 200 brand portfolio, Patron Tequila, Royal Brackla, Angel's Envy and Dewar's Double Double have quickly gained attention in Korea, which Bacardi Korea promotes as premium lineups. In particular, Dewar's Double Double is a selective edition, exported to fewer than 30 countries outside of duty-free zones. Seoul's inclusion highlights the growth potential of the whiskey market in Korea, Ahn explained.

Meanwhile, changes in Korean consumer sales channels also reflect the rising popularity of whiskey. "In the past, alcoholic drinks were primarily sold in on-trade markets like bars and clubs. Now, sales have expanded to include off-trade channels like wholesale markets, grocery stores and convenience stores, significantly increasing imported distillers' presence. The size of 'imported whiskey' shelves in Korean markets has also doubled on average." Ahn said. Before becoming the country manager of Bacardi Korea in August 2017, Ahn held multiple relevant roles as a strategist, marketer and analyst at AB InBev for local beer brand Cass, Heineken Company's Korean office and Philip Morris' Korean office. Through the years, Ahn progressively honed his marketing skills and gained insights into the dynamic and festive aspects of drinking. "Working for brands like Cass and Heineken targeted casual beer drinkers, but it also offered an opportunity to explore and appreciate the intangible assets surrounding the drinking culture. Today, managing a global company's Korean office with such a diverse portfolio, and trying to enhance the relationship between the brand and the consumer is very rewarding." With the country manager meticulously exploring from cask to method, Bacardi Korea focuses on introducing top-notch distilled spirits labels that possess their unique heritage and story to the Korean market. Most recently, in June, Bacardi Korea held a Royal Brackla launching garden party at the British Embassy in Seoul, inviting some 100 embassy officials, bartenders and influencers. "Although obtaining approval from the embassy to host such an event is usually challenging, it was granted due to the history of the whisky from a distillery certified by the British royal family. The event received such a positive response that the ambassador stayed for several hours after the official conclusion."

