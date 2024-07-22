Most Popular
[Herald Interview] Bacardi reshaping drinking culture in land of soju, beer
Korean chief pins high hopes on soaring whiskey consumption at homeBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : July 22, 2024 - 15:07
A slew of top-shelf whiskey labels are rushing to make their Korean debuts recently, fueling the growth momentum of the nation’s premium whiskey market in the coming years, according to Nick Ahn, the country chief of top spirit and wine producer Bacardi.
"Just 10 years ago in Korea, soju and beer dominated social gatherings and work dinners, leaving little room for other options. But things have changed drastically," Ahn told The Korea Herald in an interview held in Seoul on Friday. "The answer lies in the growing interest in premium brands we've been introducing. This indicates that more consumers are exploring and enjoying a variety of alcoholic drinks."
Since Bacardi launched its Korean subsidiary in 2007, the Korean unit has been instrumental in leading the domestic white spirit market, represented by gin and tequila.
"In the early days, our white spirit lineup was reasonably priced, making it accessible at gastro pubs and casual restaurants. However, as Korea's purchasing power increased, we found our premium brands increasingly resonating with consumers."
While Bacardi, Bombay Sapphire and Grey Goose have been flagship brands in their respective categories of rum, gin and vodka, Bacardi Korea has consistently acquired premium-line whiskey brands, leading the way in bringing them to the Korean market ahead of its global rivals.
Among its approximately 200 brand portfolio, Patron Tequila, Royal Brackla, Angel's Envy and Dewar's Double Double have quickly gained attention in Korea, which Bacardi Korea promotes as premium lineups.
In particular, Dewar's Double Double is a selective edition, exported to fewer than 30 countries outside of duty-free zones. Seoul's inclusion highlights the growth potential of the whiskey market in Korea, Ahn explained.
Meanwhile, changes in Korean consumer sales channels also reflect the rising popularity of whiskey.
"In the past, alcoholic drinks were primarily sold in on-trade markets like bars and clubs. Now, sales have expanded to include off-trade channels like wholesale markets, grocery stores and convenience stores, significantly increasing imported distillers' presence. The size of 'imported whiskey' shelves in Korean markets has also doubled on average." Ahn said.
Before becoming the country manager of Bacardi Korea in August 2017, Ahn held multiple relevant roles as a strategist, marketer and analyst at AB InBev for local beer brand Cass, Heineken Company's Korean office and Philip Morris' Korean office.
Through the years, Ahn progressively honed his marketing skills and gained insights into the dynamic and festive aspects of drinking.
"Working for brands like Cass and Heineken targeted casual beer drinkers, but it also offered an opportunity to explore and appreciate the intangible assets surrounding the drinking culture. Today, managing a global company's Korean office with such a diverse portfolio, and trying to enhance the relationship between the brand and the consumer is very rewarding."
With the country manager meticulously exploring from cask to method, Bacardi Korea focuses on introducing top-notch distilled spirits labels that possess their unique heritage and story to the Korean market.
Most recently, in June, Bacardi Korea held a Royal Brackla launching garden party at the British Embassy in Seoul, inviting some 100 embassy officials, bartenders and influencers.
"Although obtaining approval from the embassy to host such an event is usually challenging, it was granted due to the history of the whisky from a distillery certified by the British royal family. The event received such a positive response that the ambassador stayed for several hours after the official conclusion."
Meanwhile, a Bombay Sapphire pop-up store in the hip Seongsu-dong neighborhood also goes on through Wednesday. Bacardi Korea plans to ramp up marketing efforts highlighting the unique stories and fun elements of each brand within its product portfolio.
In line with this trend, there is notable synergy between Bacardi Korea and the bartender and mixologist community in various events and workshops.
To foster a sustainable whiskey culture, Bacardi Korea established a bartender crew community called "Neo Type" last year. Currently, there are some 34 bartenders from about 24 bars across the country, with many members from Asia's Best 50 bars.
"Korean bartenders' creativity is impressive, just like K-culture and K-pop. And this has led to their popularity, particularly among the younger generation worldwide. In recent months, we have received messages from bartenders in Southeast Asia expressing their desire to join the crew. Many of our Neo Type bartenders are frequently invited to guest bartend at global venues." said Ahn.
Recently, the country manager was encouraged to see the diverse range of alcoholic drink choices brought by consumers at free corkage restaurants in Korea, other than wine.
"Instead of relying solely on soju and beer sales, the increasing number of restaurants in Korea allows people to appreciate good food with drinks of their own choice. I noticed the change and infinite potential when I saw people bringing single malt, scotch and bourbon to the dining table."
During such occasions, Ahn mentioned how responsible drinking comes from the experience of selecting and slowly savoring a carefully chosen drink.
"These days I enjoy a 'Patronic (Patron and tonic water)' after work. It allows me to appreciate the unique taste of tequila with a smooth finish. But it's always best enjoyed in the company of others, as it can be a great conversation starter and ice breaker. This is something distilled spirits can do that soju and beer probably can't."
