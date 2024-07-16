Filipino child born with heart disease cured in Korea with aid from JYP Entertainment

Kim Abibg Rosello (right) and Director Chin Yong Pak of Medical Mission Center in Severance Hospital are seen in an undated photograph released by the hospital. (Severance Hospital)

A Filipino child with congenital heart disease successfully underwent surgery in Korea with support from JYP Entertainment.

The 7-year-old child named Kim Abibg Rosello recovered from surgery and treatment at Severance Hospital in Seoul, the hospital announced Tuesday.

He was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital heart condition characterized by severe heart defects that can cause cyanoderma and brain damage in the most serious cases.

The child had not been treated properly because of financial difficulty. After being checked by a Yonsei University graduate cardiologist visiting the Philippines for medical service activity, he was invited to Korea by the university's hospital.

Rosello swiftly recovered from surgery and was moved to general care after staying in the intensive care unit for only one day.

In an interview with local media, Professor Shin Yu-rim of Severance Cardiovascular Hospital, who led Rosello’s surgery, thanked his patient for enduring the treatment well and showing a bright smile again.

Rosello’s surgery was funded from donations by JYP Entertainment, reaching 500 million won ($361,000) in April for supporting treatment for youth patients in need.