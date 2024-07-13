Enhypen's second LP sells 1.88 million copies on release day

Most Popular
-
1
South Korea faces existential issue: OECD
-
2
S. Korea, US sign guidelines for decisive, integrated response to NK nuclear attacks
-
3
YouTuber vows zero tolerance for threat against his daughter
-
4
N. Korea expands inter-Korean railway demolition to Gyeongui line: Seoul
-
5
1 in 5 S. Koreans aged 65 or above: ministry
-
6
Minimun wage for 2025 exceeds 10,000 won threshold for first time
-
7
Citizens save woman pinned under a bus
-
8
Busan floats ban on Japan’s colonial-era symbols
-
9
60% of N. Korean defectors advocate for changing official term: survey
-
10
BBC to unveil entertainment series encapsulating launch of British K-pop boy group this summer
Enhypen's second LP sells 1.88 million copies on release dayBy Yonhap
Published : July 13, 2024 - 15:25
K-pop boy group Enhypen has broken its own first-week sales record by selling more than 1.88 million copies of its second full-length album, a market tracker said Saturday.
Sales of the album, titled "Romance: Untold," reached 1,883,143 units on Friday alone, the day of its release, according to Hanteo Chart, a leading local album sales tracker.
It broke the group's previous record of 1.87 million copies set in November last year with its latest EP, "Orange Blood."
The septet is highly likely to achieve a double-million seller with the first-week sales alone, as the album has garnered 2.2 million in preorders.
The 10-track album is led by "XO (Only If You Say Yes)," a romantic pop-genre song expressing a boy's desire to do anything for his love interest if she agrees.
The final track -- a multi-language version of the fan song "Highway 1009" -- is available exclusively on the physical album. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US sign guidelines for decisive response to NK
-
S. Korea urges Japan to drop its repeated claims to Dokdo in defense white paper
-
Ruling party warns leadership contenders to halt mudslinging