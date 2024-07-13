Enhypen's second LP sells 1.88 million copies on release day

K-pop boy group Enhypen poses for a photo during a media showcase in Seoul on Thursday, for its second full-length album, "Romance: Untold," set for release the next day. (Yonhap)

K-pop boy group Enhypen has broken its own first-week sales record by selling more than 1.88 million copies of its second full-length album, a market tracker said Saturday.

Sales of the album, titled "Romance: Untold," reached 1,883,143 units on Friday alone, the day of its release, according to Hanteo Chart, a leading local album sales tracker.

It broke the group's previous record of 1.87 million copies set in November last year with its latest EP, "Orange Blood."

The septet is highly likely to achieve a double-million seller with the first-week sales alone, as the album has garnered 2.2 million in preorders.

The 10-track album is led by "XO (Only If You Say Yes)," a romantic pop-genre song expressing a boy's desire to do anything for his love interest if she agrees.

The final track -- a multi-language version of the fan song "Highway 1009" -- is available exclusively on the physical album. (Yonhap)