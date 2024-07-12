Enhypen heralds sweet romance with second studio album 'Romance: Untold'

K-pop boy band Enhypen poses during the showcase event for its second studio album "Romance: Untold" held at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, on Thursday. (Belift Lab)

K-pop sensation Enhypen marked a triumphant return to the music scene with the release of its second studio album, “Romance: Untold,” at a showcase event held at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in Seoul on Thursday.

Returning with a full-length album after nearly two years and nine months, the K-pop septet expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support and patience.

“We prepared this album with a determination to present a complete work to the fans who have waited for a long time,” member Niki said. “We just heard that the pre-order for our new album has exceeded 2.2 million copies, which was a pleasant surprise. It feels rewarding to share such good news right before our comeback.”

Other members, Sunoo and Sunghoon, highlighted the transition from their previous "Blood" series to the new "Romance" series, emphasizing the effort put into showcasing a new side of the group.

Enhypen’s shift from dark fantasy to romance aims to offer fans a fresh and enjoyable experience.

Sunghoon confidently said that the album would exceed fans' expectations, while another member Jungwon explained that the album is the result of extensive discussions with various producers.

The title track, "XO (Only If You Say Yes)," produced by American singer-songwriter JVKE, encapsulates the album’s narrative. This pop genre song expresses the heartfelt desire of a boy willing to do anything for a special someone, provided she agrees.

Sunghoon elaborated on how the song reflects the growth of Enhypen and their fans, known as Engenes, through mutual love and recognition.

Sunoo shared his excitement, noting the song's catchy parts that he believes fans will enjoy while Jake expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating with JVKE, feeling that the song perfectly suits them.