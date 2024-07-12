S. Korea, US sign guidelines for decisive, integrated response to NK nuclear attacks

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and US President Joe Biden shake hands during their meeting held on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit held in Washington D.C. on Thursday. (Pool photo via Yonhap) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and US President Joe Biden shake hands during their meeting held on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit held in Washington D.C. on Thursday. (Pool photo via Yonhap)

South Korea and the United States signed joint guidelines Thursday to ensure a swift and decisive response to any North Korean nuclear attack by integrating South Korea's advanced conventional forces and US nuclear capabilities into a strengthened combined defense strategy. The "Guidelines for Nuclear Deterrence and Nuclear Operations on the Korean Peninsula" were signed by South Korea's Defense Ministry and the US Defense Department just before the summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden in Washington. "The Presidents underscored that the guidelines document provides a solid foundation for enhancing US-ROK extended deterrence cooperation in an integrated manner," the joint statement of the two leaders read, referring to South Korea by its acronym of the country's official name, the Republic of Korea. “The guidelines document provides guidance to Alliance policy and military authorities in maintaining and strengthening a credible and effective nuclear deterrence policy and posture,” the statement continued. The guidelines document, released as a key outcome of the “Nuclear Consultative Group," followed the group's inaugural meeting in Seoul last July. The NCG is designed to enable the allies to jointly conduct nuclear planning and outline scenarios for using the US nuclear arsenal in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack. The NCG was established as a result of the Washington Declaration, signed by Yoon and Biden on April 26 of last year. The joint statement on Thursday also read, “The Presidents reaffirmed their commitments in the U.S.-ROK Washington Declaration and highlighted that any nuclear attack by the DPRK against the ROK will be met with a swift, overwhelming and decisive response.”

US Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Lockes, 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, explained to Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Kim Seoun Kyu, B-52 operations during a static tour of the aircraft at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2024. (US Air Force) US Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Lockes, 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, explained to Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Kim Seoun Kyu, B-52 operations during a static tour of the aircraft at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2024. (US Air Force)

Significance of joint guidelines South Korea's Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said Thursday that the joint guidelines signify the "establishment of an integrated extended deterrence system jointly operated by South Korea and the US." During a press briefing, Kim further explained that the integrated system means "conventional-nuclear integration" or CNI. "When we say 'South Korea and the US work together,' it means that the previous extended deterrence was solely decided and provided by the US. Now, it has evolved into a system where our organization, personnel and assets are involved alongside the US in nuclear operations on the Korean Peninsula," Kim said. "That is, the integration of US nuclear forces with our advanced conventional forces is designed to deter and respond to North Korea's nuclear threats," Kim added. Extended deterrence is the US’ commitment to deter or respond to coercion and external attacks on US allies and partners with the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons. South Korea will therefore now participate in discussions and the planning of US nuclear operations on the Korean Peninsula, compared to the past when South Korea had no voice in mobilizing US nuclear assets. Kim further explained that, through the integration of nuclear and conventional forces, the South Korean military, alongside US forces, will engage in information sharing, consultations, planning, exercises, training and operations related to nuclear operations on the Korean Peninsula. The joint operation will enhance the allies' realistic nuclear response capabilities and readiness, according to Kim.

The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) proceeds on the surface to Busan for a port visit while escorted by Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS John Finn (DDG 113) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), July 18, 2023. (US Navy) The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) proceeds on the surface to Busan for a port visit while escorted by Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS John Finn (DDG 113) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), July 18, 2023. (US Navy)