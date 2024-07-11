NATO names S. Korea as Indo-Pacific partner for defense industrial cooperation

The Heads of State of NATO pose with US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (center) at a photo op in the South Lawn of the White House before a State dinner at the NATO 75th anniversary summit celebration in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. (AFP)

Leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have expressed their commitment to expand defense industrial capacity with South Korea and other Indo-Pacific partners to counter Russia during a summit in Washington.

The 32 NATO members adopted the NATO Industrial Capacity Expansion Pledge on Wednesday, which aims to ramp up the military alliance's readiness and interoperability between weapons systems to support Ukraine to win an ongoing war against Russia.

The document lays out NATO's collective efforts to increase defense spending, better coordinate production among the different countries and enforce the commitments.

"(We) seek to enhance our defense industrial cooperation through focused dialogue with engaged partners including, among others, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea," the pledge said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

It marks the first time NATO has named the four Indo-Pacific countries, collectively known as the IP4, as partners for defense industry cooperation in an official document.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope for increased cooperation with South Korea to boost NATO's defense capabilities.

"South Korea has an advanced defense industry. I think there's great potential to do more together," Stoltenberg said at the start of the summit on Wednesday.

South Korea's defense capabilities have drawn attention as NATO allies have been struggling to produce enough weapons and equipment to help Ukraine win the war against Russia, which is allegedly receiving arms supplies from North Korea and Iran.

South Korea is considered an attractive partner for NATO forces as most of its artillery shells and weapons systems are compatible with US and NATO systems and are cost-effective.