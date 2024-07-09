Lia to join Itzy’s comeback in H2

Lia of Itzy is returning to the K-pop scene after taking a break since September 2023 due to health issues.

According to JYP Entertainment, Lia will be joining her group for the upcoming album scheduled for release sometime this year.

“Lia has been getting treatment for her anxiety issues and has recovered remarkably. After a thorough discussion with Lia, we’ve decided Lia will be resuming her group activities for their upcoming solo album scheduled for release in the second half of this year,” said JYP Entertainment in a press release.

Itzy’s fans were first to hear Lia’s much-awaited return as Lia delivered the news herself during a live on YouTube on Monday held in time for the group’s 5th debut anniversary.

Lia told her fans that all five members are working hard on the upcoming album for their fans who have desperately waited for the group’s full unit return for a long while.

Itzy is currently on their second world tour “Born to Be” which kicked off in Seoul Feb. 24-25.

They recently wrapped up their gigs in North America and are now on the Asian leg of their tour.