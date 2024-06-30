Seventeen becomes first K-pop band on Glastonbury’s main stage

K-pop boy band Seventeen perform to their songs on the main Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, the United Kingdom, on Friday, local time. (Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen became the first K-pop group to perform on the main stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, on Friday, setting a significant milestone for K-pop while showcasing the genre’s growing influence.

The 13-member band captivated the audience for an hour on the Pyramid Stage with a powerful set that began with Woozi's keyboard solo before launching into hits like "Maestro," "Ready to Love," "SOS," "Clap," "God of Music" and "Headliner."

“It’s unbelievable that we are the first K-pop group to perform at Glastonbury,” Woozi proclaimed.

Glastonbury, the UK's largest music festival, is a dream stage for artists across various genres, including rock, pop, jazz and electronic music. This year's edition took place from Wednesday to Sunday and featured more than 20 main stage performances by acts including Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA.