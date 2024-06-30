Seventeen becomes first K-pop band on Glastonbury’s main stage

Most Popular
-
1
Busan seen entering phase of extinction: study
-
2
S. Korea marks 22nd anniversary of victorious inter-Korean naval skirmish
-
3
S. Korea, US, Japan wrap up 1st trilateral 'Freedom Edge' exercise
-
4
Delivery workers bewildered by new fees to enter apartment complex
-
5
[What to Watch] Three feel-good movies at theaters perfect for rainy season
-
6
Matchmaking agency releases its 'standard model' of those who marry
-
7
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Money paradox: Why money speaks louder than anything else
-
8
Owner of illegal gambling business arrested, 110 investigated
-
9
Over 80% of bank transactions occur online: data
-
10
N. Korea opens party plenary meeting with leader Kim in attendance
Seventeen becomes first K-pop band on Glastonbury’s main stageBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : June 30, 2024 - 15:12
Seventeen became the first K-pop group to perform on the main stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, on Friday, setting a significant milestone for K-pop while showcasing the genre’s growing influence.
The 13-member band captivated the audience for an hour on the Pyramid Stage with a powerful set that began with Woozi's keyboard solo before launching into hits like "Maestro," "Ready to Love," "SOS," "Clap," "God of Music" and "Headliner."
“It’s unbelievable that we are the first K-pop group to perform at Glastonbury,” Woozi proclaimed.
Glastonbury, the UK's largest music festival, is a dream stage for artists across various genres, including rock, pop, jazz and electronic music. This year's edition took place from Wednesday to Sunday and featured more than 20 main stage performances by acts including Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA.
Seventeen constantly engaged with the audience, prowling across the stage and encouraging fans to join them. The enthusiastic crowd sang along to "Rock With You" and "Hot," with the band responding to the audience's excitement.
Unique to Seventeen's performance were the subunit performances that highlighted diverse talents within the group.
The hip-hop unit performed "Lalali," the performance team showcased "I Don't Understand But I Luv U" and the vocal group delivered "Youth Anthem." Joshua and Vernon's English track "2 Minus 1" further elevated the concert atmosphere.
“Despite differences in language, nationality and culture, we can connect through music. That's why we are here. Please remember Seventeen,” Joshua said.
The encore was marked by an enthusiastic rendition of "Very Nice," with the audience repeatedly singing the chorus.
Seungkwan took the interaction a step further by pointing the microphone to fans, heightening the concert’s energy.
Following the Glastonbury performance, Seventeen is to stay busy in Asia, including appearing on Fuji TV's "FNS Music Festival" in Japan on Wednesday and hosting fan meetings at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on July 23 and 24.
More from Headlines
-
Money paradox: Why money speaks louder than anything else
-
Assembly strife intensifies as parties mull bills Yoon vetoed
-
Time has come to open new page for Korea-Vietnam ties: ambassador