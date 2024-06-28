Talk Talk Korea contest invites global creators

The Ministry of Culture is launching its 11th annual Talk Talk Korea contest, inviting creators worldwide to share their unique vision of Korean culture. Running from June 28 to Aug. 31, this year's competition offers prizes ranging from cutting-edge tech gadgets to an immersive Korean adventure.

Under the theme "Experience the essence of Korea," participants can showcase their creativity across five categories: promo videos, arts and crafts, motion graphics, photobooks, and the freshly added memes and trends category. Tapping into the TikTok-savvy Gen Z vibe, the contest is now accepting short-form clips in its motion graphics section for the first time.

Five grand prize winners will jet off on an all-expenses-paid nine-day trip to Korea. Other standout entries could snag the latest smartphones, tablets or smartwatches. For those with a knack for viral content, special cash prizes of $2,500 and $1,500 await top submissions in the promo video and meme categories, respectively.

Looking ahead, the Culture Ministry plans to elevate the contest's profile through a separate call for dance and music submissions.

Those interested should share their work on social media with the contest's hashtags -- #talktalkkorea2024 and #ttk2024 -- and submit their entry through the official website. Winners will be announced Sept. 30.