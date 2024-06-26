Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Deadly fire ravages battery plant

    Deadly fire ravages battery plant
  2. 2

    [Online Predators] The 'helpers' preying on runaway teens

    [Online Predators] The 'helpers' preying on runaway teens
  3. 3

    Can K-pop thrive beyond its Korean identity?

    Can K-pop thrive beyond its Korean identity?
  4. 4

    Ministry finds parasites in North Korea's trash-laden balloons

    Ministry finds parasites in North Korea's trash-laden balloons
  5. 5

    Yoon condemns NK-Russia pact as 'step back in history'

    Yoon condemns NK-Russia pact as 'step back in history'
  1. 6

    Probe into Hwaseong fire begins

    Probe into Hwaseong fire begins
  2. 7

    Death toll at Hajj pilgrimage rises to 1,300 amid scorching heat

    Death toll at Hajj pilgrimage rises to 1,300 amid scorching heat
  3. 8

    S. Korea unlikely to grant temporary K-ETA exemption to Thailand

    S. Korea unlikely to grant temporary K-ETA exemption to Thailand
  4. 9

    Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons

    Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons
  5. 10

    N. Korea launches some 350 trash-carrying balloons overnight: Seoul military

    N. Korea launches some 350 trash-carrying balloons overnight: Seoul military
ssg
피터빈트

[Photo News] Filipino mogul visits Doosan

By Korea Herald

Published : June 26, 2024 - 13:25

    • Link copied

Doosan Enerbility said Wednesday that Manuel Velez Pangilinan (right), chairperson of Meralco, the biggest electric power distribution company in the Philippines, had visited its headquarters in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. The Filipino mogul and his delegation checked out Doosan Enerbility's production capabilities at the latter's nuclear power plant, gas turbine plant and forging shop. Doosan said Pangilinan's visit is expected to expand and strengthen cooperation for energy businesses that the two companies are working on together in the Philippines. (Doosan Enerbility)

More from Headlines