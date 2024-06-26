Most Popular
[Photo News] Filipino mogul visits Doosan
Published : June 26, 2024 - 13:25
Doosan Enerbility said Wednesday that Manuel Velez Pangilinan (right), chairperson of Meralco, the biggest electric power distribution company in the Philippines, had visited its headquarters in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. The Filipino mogul and his delegation checked out Doosan Enerbility's production capabilities at the latter's nuclear power plant, gas turbine plant and forging shop. Doosan said Pangilinan's visit is expected to expand and strengthen cooperation for energy businesses that the two companies are working on together in the Philippines. (Doosan Enerbility)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
