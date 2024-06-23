NewJeans tops Oricon chart with first Japanese album ‘Supernatural’

K-pop girl group NewJeans notched the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s daily singles ranking Friday, the day its first Japanese single album, “Supernatural,” was released in Japan.

NewJeans is also performing well on major Korean and Japanese music charts.

The titular track “Supernatural” topped real-time music charts of the Japanese music platforms including Line Music and AWA.

It also landed at No. 13 on Melon’s Top 100 dated June 22.

NewJeans has 10 songs on Melon’s Top 100, including two Korean singles released on May 24 -- “How Sweet” and “Bubble Gum,” at No. 2 and 5, respectively.

The music video for “Supernatural” claimed the No. 2 spot on YouTube music chart’s Global Daily Top Music Videos dated June 21.

"Supernatural" is a nostalgic new jack swing song in which pop star Pharrell Williams took part in composing and writing the lyrics.

The quintet's first Japanese single album also carries a Side B track “Right Now” and instrumental versions of “Supernatural” and “Right Now.”

NewJeans is set to perform its latest songs on TBS’ “CDTV Live! Live!” on Monday.