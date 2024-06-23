Seventeen’s Jeonghan, Wonwoo unveil director’s cut of ‘Last Night’ MV

Most Popular
Seventeen’s Jeonghan, Wonwoo unveil director’s cut of ‘Last Night’ MVBy Hong Yoo
Published : June 23, 2024 - 11:32
Seventeen’s Jeonghan and Wonwoo dropped the director’s cut version of the music video for “Last Night (Guitar by Park Ju-won)” on Sunday.
The song is the main track of the duo’s first single, “This Man,” released on June 17.
The director’s cut includes a two-minute-and-45-second-long black-and-white comic that begins with “This is the story of a man who turns into a nightmare and another man who lives in fear of being forgotten.”
“This Man” was inspired by an urban legend that people worldwide encounter the same mysterious man in their dreams.
The story conveyed in the album was written by Cho Ye-eun, a thriller and horror novelist who won the Excellence Prize at the 2nd Goldenbough Time Leap Fiction Contest with the short story “Overlapped Knife, Knife,” and the Grand Prize at the 4th Kyobo Story Contest with the novel "Shift."
Jeonghan X Wonwoo's first solo release claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s daily single ranking dated June 20.
“Last Night (Guitar by Park Ju-won)” landed at No. 3 on iTunes’ Worldwide iTunes Song chart immediately after its release.
