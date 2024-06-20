NewJeans to make Japan debut, collaborate with local art moguls

Most Popular
NewJeans to make Japan debut, collaborate with local art mogulsBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : June 20, 2024 - 15:14
K-pop girl group NewJeans, under the Ador music label of Hybe, is set to make its debut in Japan on Friday with their first Japanese EP, "Supernatural," the agency announced Thursday.
The quintet’s mini-album includes four tracks – the titular track, B-side “Right Now” and instrumental versions of both songs.
"Supernatural" is a nostalgic new jack swing-style song, featuring contributions from pop star Pharrell Williams, the agency explained. Teasers for the music video, released on Saturday and Thursday, have given fans a taste of the catchy intro and chorus.
The music video for "Right Now," released Monday, has already garnered around 7 million views on YouTube. The song is characterized by fast drum and bass beats and NewJeans' vibrant vocals.
NewJeans, known for their innovative promotions and collaborations, are making a unique mark with their Japanese debut. They’ve partnered with local cultural icons such as Takashi Murakami and Hiroshi Fujiwara. Murakami’s signature flower characters are featured in various products, while Fujiwara has worked with the girl group on street fashion items like T-shirts, bandanas, hats and bags, appealing to Generation Z fans globally.
The K-pop group has previously collaborated with global brands like Apple, Coca-Cola and Powerpuff Girls.
Proving their popularity in the Korean neighbor, the “Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome” fan meeting, held over two days on June 26 and 27 at the Tokyo Dome, has already sold out.
The group will also appear on several major Japanese music shows to promote the new EP.
Starting with appearances on Fuji TV’s “Mezamashi TV” and “Mezamashi 8” on Friday, NewJeans will also perform on TV Asahi’s “Music Station” later that day, NTV’s “With Music" on Saturday, TBS’ “CDTV Live! Live!” on Monday, Fuji TV’s “FNS Music Festival” on July 3 and TBS’ “Music Day 2024” on July 13.
Meanwhile, Hyein is returning to NewJeans’ promotional activities in Japan after a monthlong break due to a foot injury. She will join the fan meeting event in the Tokyo Dome. However, Ador will adjust Hyein’s participation to ensure her injury is not aggravated.
“We are coordinating Hyein’s schedule (in Japan) to ensure her interaction with fans does not strain her injury. Depending on her condition and the advice of medical professionals, Hyein will participate as much as possible in activities outside of music shows and performances,” Ador said in a statement released via the group's fan community on Thursday.
