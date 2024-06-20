NewJeans to make Japan debut, collaborate with local art moguls

K-pop girl group NewJeans, under the Ador music label of Hybe, is set to make its debut in Japan on Friday with their first Japanese EP, "Supernatural," the agency announced Thursday.

The quintet’s mini-album includes four tracks – the titular track, B-side “Right Now” and instrumental versions of both songs.

"Supernatural" is a nostalgic new jack swing-style song, featuring contributions from pop star Pharrell Williams, the agency explained. Teasers for the music video, released on Saturday and Thursday, have given fans a taste of the catchy intro and chorus.

The music video for "Right Now," released Monday, has already garnered around 7 million views on YouTube. The song is characterized by fast drum and bass beats and NewJeans' vibrant vocals.

NewJeans, known for their innovative promotions and collaborations, are making a unique mark with their Japanese debut. They’ve partnered with local cultural icons such as Takashi Murakami and Hiroshi Fujiwara. Murakami’s signature flower characters are featured in various products, while Fujiwara has worked with the girl group on street fashion items like T-shirts, bandanas, hats and bags, appealing to Generation Z fans globally.

The K-pop group has previously collaborated with global brands like Apple, Coca-Cola and Powerpuff Girls.