Samsung chief holds meetings with global tech CEOs in US

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong pose with Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg at his house in Palo Alto, California on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong held consecutive meetings with the chiefs of global tech giants including Meta, Amazon and Qualcomm, in an effort to strengthen ties and boost collaboration during his two-week trip to the US, the company said on Thursday.

Lee shared insights and prospects over advanced technology markets with the tech leaders and also checked on the company's business operations, the company said.

In his meeting with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on Monday, Lee discussed expanding collaboration in AI chips. Samsung maintains a long-standing partnership, and uses Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon chips in its flagship smartphones.

On Tuesday, Lee met with Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, visiting his house located in Palo Alto, California. The two discussed possible collaborations of their companies in fields including AI, augmented reality and virtual reality, Samsung said.

In Seattle on Wednesday, Lee visited the headquarters of Amazon and shared Samsung's prospects for generative AI and cloud computing with Andy Jassy, Amazon's president and CEO.

During his trip to the US, he also met with other global fabless firms to strengthen ties and promote Samsung's foundry business, as well as with lawmakers and government officials. Lee departed for the US on May 31.

"Let's pioneer the future in a Samsung-like manner, leveraging Samsung's strengths," Lee said, rounding up his US trip.

Samsung Electronics said it will hold a global strategy meeting with key executives and overseas headquarters chiefs to come up with detailed business plans and visions at the end of this month.

As the chairman was traveling to fortify ties with US companies, the company held the Samsung Foundry Forum, unveiling its cutting-edge 2-nanometer and 4nm process nodes.