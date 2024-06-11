N.K. leader sends message to Putin marking Russia's nat'l day

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of their talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch center in the Russian Far East on Sept. 13, 2023,

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of its national day, the North's state media reported Tuesday, amid growing speculation that Putin would visit Pyongyang soon.

Kim sent "a message of greeting" to Putin, which was "courteously conveyed" by the North's Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol to an official of the Russian foreign ministry, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The KCNA did not elaborate on details of the message.

Russia's national day, which falls on June 12, commemorates the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Russia in 1990.

The move came amid reports that preparations are under way for Putin's trip to Pyongyang and Vietnam as early as this month.

The envisioned visit, if realized, will mark his first visit to North Korea in 24 years, as Putin last visited the communist North in July 2000, when Kim Jong-un's late father, Kim Jong-il, was in power.

The two nations have been strengthening their military ties, as well as cooperation on a wide range of fields since last year's summit. Kim traveled to Russia's Far East for the meeting with Putin. (Yonhap)