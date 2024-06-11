Son Heung-min logs 127th cap, moves into tie for 4th on S. Korean list

Son Heung-min of South Korea applauds fans after beating Singapore 7-0 in the teams' Group C match in the second round of the Asian World Cup qualification at the National Stadium in Singapore, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean captain Son Heung-min collected his 127th cap for the national team Tuesday, moving into a tie for fourth place on the country's all-time list.

Son was in the starting XI for the host South Korea in their World Cup qualifying match against China at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Son is now level with former left back Lee Young-pyo.

Two retired legends, Cha Bum-kun and Hong Myung-bo, are tied atop the rankings with 136 caps.

The match against China is the final Group C contest for both countries in the second round of the Asian qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With 13 points from five matches, South Korea have already clinched the top spot in the group and thus a ticket to the third round, which kicks off in September.

After South Korea defeated Singapore 7-0 last Thursday, Son, who turns 32 in July, said: "Physically, I am feeling better than ever. I'd love to play even better football going forward."

Son netted two goals in that rout to reach 48 for his international career. He sits two goals behind former striker Hwang Sun-hong for second place on the all-time rankings.

Cha leads the way with 58 goals. (Yonhap)