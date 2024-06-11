S. Korea welcomes UN Security Council's adoption of resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

This file photo shows the UN General Assembly opening at the UN headquarters in New York on June 6, 2023 (Yonhap)

South Korea's foreign ministry on Tuesday welcomed the UN Security Council's adoption of a United States-led ceasefire plan for the war in Gaza.

On Monday, the council approved the first resolution endorsing a ceasefire proposal presented by US President Joe Biden, which calls for ending the months-long war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"South Korea expects all parties concerned to immediately accept the proposal and fully implement it upon the UNSC's adoption of the resolution," the ministry said in a message sent to reporters.

"The South Korean government, as a nonpermanent member of the council, will actively join the international community's efforts to resolve the Gaza conflict," it added.

The proposal presented conditions for a full and complete ceasefire, the release of hostages held by Hamas, the return of dead hostages' remains and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

The resolution was approved by 14 out of the 15 Security Council members, with Russia abstaining. (Yonhap)