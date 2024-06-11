Gregor Hildebrandt's new works at Perrotin composed of musical elements

An installation view of “Cranes Passing By" at Perrotin Seoul (Courtesy of Gregor Hildebrandt, Perrotin) An installation view of “Cranes Passing By" at Perrotin Seoul (Courtesy of Gregor Hildebrandt, Perrotin)

A free-standing colorful column on display outside the Perrotin Gallery in Seoul may appear to be a stack of shells, but it is a pile of vinyl records that serves as Berlin-based artist Gregor Hildebrandt's new work. The columns of painted vinyl records, which Hildebrandt has long used as a signature material, are stacked on top of each other as an homage to the great classic of modern sculpture, “Endless Column” by Constantin Brancusi (1876-1957). The colors he painted the records in evoke motifs from the artist's personal life, mimicking the striped pattern of a sweater that belonged to his partner's mother.

An installation view of “Cranes Passing By" at Perrotin Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald) An installation view of “Cranes Passing By" at Perrotin Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

Hildebrandt has unveiled his new works in the exhibition “Cranes Passing By" at Perrotin Seoul. It is his second solo show in Seoul, eight years after his first. The ongoing exhibition shows how music runs through his artistic oeuvre. Among the works are colorful vinyl columns and analog cassette tapes, triggering childhood nostalgia. The exhibition's title is derived from the film, “The Cranes Are Flying,” by Russian director Mikhail Kalatosov. The movie follows the story of a young couple dancing through the deserted streets of Moscow in the early morning. The couple pauses briefly to watch cranes migrating in the sky, and at one point they are surprised by a street-cleaning vehicle and sprayed with water. However, that does not dampen the lovers’ spirits.

"Do the Cranes Return to You Again" by Gregor Hildebrandt (Courtesy of the artist, Perrotin) "Do the Cranes Return to You Again" by Gregor Hildebrandt (Courtesy of the artist, Perrotin)