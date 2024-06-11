Gregor Hildebrandt's new works at Perrotin composed of musical elements

Most Popular
Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy
N. Korea launches more balloons after S. Korea turns on broadcast loudspeakers
US poised to replace China as Korea's top export destination
Ministry to order private doctors to maintain operation on day of strike
North Korea setting up loudspeakers along border: JCS
Game changer? K-pop industry leverages AI
[KH Explains] How Hanwha Qcells thwarts China surge in US solar market
NK leader's sister warns of 'new counteraction' against S. Korea
[Bridge to Africa] S. Korea can be catalyst in unlocking Africa's mining: Eritrean President
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae accused of unfairly trying to take over management rights
Gregor Hildebrandt's new works at Perrotin composed of musical elementsBy Park Yuna
Published : June 11, 2024 - 17:50
A free-standing colorful column on display outside the Perrotin Gallery in Seoul may appear to be a stack of shells, but it is a pile of vinyl records that serves as Berlin-based artist Gregor Hildebrandt's new work.
The columns of painted vinyl records, which Hildebrandt has long used as a signature material, are stacked on top of each other as an homage to the great classic of modern sculpture, “Endless Column” by Constantin Brancusi (1876-1957). The colors he painted the records in evoke motifs from the artist's personal life, mimicking the striped pattern of a sweater that belonged to his partner's mother.
Hildebrandt has unveiled his new works in the exhibition “Cranes Passing By" at Perrotin Seoul.
It is his second solo show in Seoul, eight years after his first.
The ongoing exhibition shows how music runs through his artistic oeuvre. Among the works are colorful vinyl columns and analog cassette tapes, triggering childhood nostalgia.
The exhibition's title is derived from the film, “The Cranes Are Flying,” by Russian director Mikhail Kalatosov. The movie follows the story of a young couple dancing through the deserted streets of Moscow in the early morning. The couple pauses briefly to watch cranes migrating in the sky, and at one point they are surprised by a street-cleaning vehicle and sprayed with water. However, that does not dampen the lovers’ spirits.
Hildebrandt not only created his work with tapes and records that carry musical notes but also incorporated elements such as tempo, rhythm, repetitions, pauses and cadences as shown in his new paintings including, “Do the Cranes Return to You Again” (2024).
The exhibition runs through June 29 at Perrotin Seoul in Gangnam-gu. The gallery is closed on Sundays.
