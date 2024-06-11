Assembly split as Democratic Party of Korea snatches control of key committees

Woo Won-sik, the National Assembly speaker, approves the Democratic Party of Korea-led picks for chairs of standing committees in a plenary session held late Monday. (Yonhap)

The ruling People Power Party on Tuesday protested the Democratic Party of Korea unilaterally picking the chairs of key standing committees late Monday.

The Democratic Party once again used its majority in the National Assembly to convene a plenary session and appoint the chairs of 11 out of the 18 committees without involving the ruling party.

Last week, the Democratic Party left out the ruling party in electing the Assembly speaker, marking the first such instance in the history of the Constitution.

“The Democratic Party is taking over the Assembly, and why they are doing this is simple -- to defend their legally troubled leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung from taking accountability,” the ruling party floor leader, Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, told reporters Tuesday.

Among the committees the Democratic Party has chosen to chair are the Legislative and Judiciary Committee and the House Steering Committee -- both considered the most powerful as they review and approve bills put to vote in the Assembly.

Reps. Jung Chung-rae and Park Chan-dae, respectively, chair the two committees and both are considered close to the Democratic Party leader, Lee.

Choo worried that the Democratic Party, which currently holds 175 seats in the 300-member Assembly, may continue to exclude the other major party and make unilateral decisions.

“This is not how democracy works in the Assembly. We cannot and will not participate in the Democratic Party's disregard for due process,” the ruling party floor leader said.

The Democratic Party in a leadership meeting held this day threatened to take the chair posts of the remainder of the standing committees if the People Power Party refused to comply with the appointments made the previous day.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon characterized the Democratic Party's move as a scheme to bolster the party leader’s possible candidacy for the presidential election three years away.

“It is the National Assembly’s great tradition to (name a member of a party other than the largest party) as chief of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee to bring about politics of mutual consent,” Oh wrote on Facebook.

“(The Democratic Party’s move) aims to use the Assembly as a tool to (smooth the road) for Chair Lee Jae-myung towards the presidential election through legislative dictatorship,” he wrote.

Monday’s vote follows the opposition-led Assembly’s decision to elect Democratic Party Rep. Woo Won-shik as Assembly speaker, in a similar vote held last week in which only the opposition parties participated. The vote marked the first opening plenary session of the Assembly in South Korea’s constitutional history in which the ruling party did not participate. It instead held a rally outside the hall where the plenary session took place.

It is customary for a member of the second-largest party to head the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and a lawmaker from the ruling party to lead the House Steering Committee, according to the ruling party.

For the latter half of the preceding 21st Assembly, members of the People Power Party headed seven committees, including the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, while lawmakers from the Democratic Party led the remaining 11 bodies.