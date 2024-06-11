Anti-corruption commission accused of bias toward Yoon

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and First Lady Kim Keon Hee leave for France on June 19, 2023. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

South Korea’s anti-corruption watchdog was slammed by the Democratic Party of Korea on Tuesday over its decision to strike down a petition against President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The petition, filed with the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission in December last year, claimed that Kim had accepted bribes.

The commission said in a previously unannounced briefing Monday that it was closing the case against the first lady as the existing laws have no provisions for holding spouses of elected public officials accountable.

Democratic Party Rep. Jeon Hyeon-heui -- who headed the Commission under former President Moon Jae-in -- said Tuesday that the decision to drop the case against the first lady violated the watchdog’s commitment to political neutrality.

“The decision made by the commission Monday was a disastrous one that ignored its duties to remain impartial and give powerful officials a free pass,” she said.

Jeon claimed that she was aware of an internal discussion that took place within the commission that tried to muffle views that questioned the proposed killing of the petition raised against Yoon and Kim.

Jeon said that she would work with the Democratic Party leadership to push for an Assembly-led investigation to see why the watchdog “failed to scrutinize a serious instance of a possible corruption case involving the first lady.”