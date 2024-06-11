First tropical night of the year hits Gangneung, week earlier than last year

People rest under the shade near Songjeong Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon Province on Tuesday, after the first tropical night of the year was issued in the city on Monday night. (Yonhap)

The season’s first tropical night hit Gangneung, Gangwon Province, a week earlier than last year on Monday night, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday.

Tropical nights refer to hot evenings where the lowest temperature is recorded as over 25 degrees Celsius from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day, according to the KMA. As of 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, the KMA announced that temperatures remained above 25 C in Gangneung and would remain the same or higher until 9 a.m.

Gangneung’s tropical night record marks the country’s first tropical night of the year, occurring seven days earlier than last year. In 2023, South Korea’s first tropical night was observed on June 16 in Yangyang, Gangwon Province. Gangneung saw its first tropical night last year on June 28, 2023.

The tropical night observed Monday to Tuesday in Gangneung was the ninth earliest tropical night since 1912. The earliest tropical night ever observed was just five years ago, on May 24, 2019.

With warm air coming in from the west and strong sunlight due to high pressure from Mongolia, the KMA expects to see average daytime temperatures nationwide exceed 30 C throughout the week. Some cities located in the North and South Gyeongsang provinces can also expect to see daytime temperatures go over 33 C this week.