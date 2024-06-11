Most Popular
-
1
'Nightclub for the teens' closed down by authorities
-
2
Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy
-
3
N. Korea launches more balloons after S. Korea turns on broadcast loudspeakers
-
4
US poised to replace China as Korea’s top export destination
-
5
Doubts persist over oil project despite expert briefing
-
6
Ministry to order private doctors to maintain operation on day of strike
-
7
North Korea setting up loudspeakers along border: JCS
-
8
[KH Explains] How Hanwha Qcells thwarts China surge in US solar market
-
9
Game changer? K-pop industry leverages AI
-
10
NK leader's sister warns of 'new counteraction' against S. Korea
First tropical night of the year hits Gangneung, week earlier than last year
Daytime temperatures to reach as high as 35 C in Gyeongju, heat wave warnings from Monday persist in DaeguBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : June 11, 2024 - 15:20
The season’s first tropical night hit Gangneung, Gangwon Province, a week earlier than last year on Monday night, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday.
Tropical nights refer to hot evenings where the lowest temperature is recorded as over 25 degrees Celsius from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day, according to the KMA. As of 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, the KMA announced that temperatures remained above 25 C in Gangneung and would remain the same or higher until 9 a.m.
Gangneung’s tropical night record marks the country’s first tropical night of the year, occurring seven days earlier than last year. In 2023, South Korea’s first tropical night was observed on June 16 in Yangyang, Gangwon Province. Gangneung saw its first tropical night last year on June 28, 2023.
The tropical night observed Monday to Tuesday in Gangneung was the ninth earliest tropical night since 1912. The earliest tropical night ever observed was just five years ago, on May 24, 2019.
With warm air coming in from the west and strong sunlight due to high pressure from Mongolia, the KMA expects to see average daytime temperatures nationwide exceed 30 C throughout the week. Some cities located in the North and South Gyeongsang provinces can also expect to see daytime temperatures go over 33 C this week.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, heat wave warnings -- issued when the highest apparent temperature is expected to reach 35 C or higher -- were issued in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, as well as Damyang and Gokseong in South Jeolla Province.
Heat wave warnings that were issued Monday in Daegu, Ulsan and nearby cities in North and South Gyeongsang provinces were also maintained.
Meanwhile, daytime temperatures in cities like Gyeongju and Gyeongsan, South Gyeongsang Province, were expected to reach up to 35 C on Tuesday, while cities like Daegu expected to see temperatures hit 34 C. Daejeon and Gwangju could expect to see daytime high temperatures as high as 32 C.
While it will likely get slightly cooler over the weekend due to clouds and rain that could fall on Saturday in some parts of Korea, the heat will not dissipate completely. Morning temperatures this weekend nationwide are expected to range between 19 C and 21 C, while daytime temperatures are expected to range between 26 C and 31 C, which is slightly higher compared to previous years.
More from Headlines
-
Leaders of Korea, Turkmenistan discuss economy, energy
-
Democratic Party takes key Assembly committee chair posts
-
S. Korea can be catalyst in unlocking Africa's mining: Eritrean President